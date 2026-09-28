From 5 LPA to nearly 6X in 5 years: Woman reveals how job switches accelerated her salary growth

A woman has shared how switching jobs helped her grow her salary from ₹5 lakh per annum (LPA) as a fresher to nearly six times that figure within five years. According to her, the sharp rise did not come from annual appraisals but from changing companies and negotiating better pay with each move. A woman shared how job switches helped her grow her salary from ₹5 LPA to nearly six times in five years. (Instagram/financewith_shrasti)

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Taking to Instagram, Shrasti Chaudhary spoke about her five-year career journey, during which she worked at four companies. She said her experience made her realise that staying with the same employer for too long may not always lead to the kind of salary growth professionals expect.

Salary doubled after first switch “I started with 5 LPA, the typical fresher's package. Today, I'm at almost 6X growth in 5 years. This didn't happen through 10% appraisals. With my first job switch, my salary doubled, a 100% hike. After that, every switch gave me a 30% to 50% jump. Once, I even received an appraisal within the same company,” she said.

Chaudhary said she was often advised against switching jobs frequently as people warned that it could make her CV look bad.

“5 years, 4 companies, almost 6X growth. People used to say, 'Your CV will look bad, stay loyal.' If I had listened to them, I would still be stuck in that same salary range today. At every switch, I was asked, 'Why so many switches?' I said, 'I wanted growth.' And I still got the offer,” she added.

‘Check your market rate’ She also advised professionals to regularly assess how much their skills are worth in the job market instead of relying only on internal salary hikes.

“Internally, companies look at your previous salary. Externally, the market values you based on current market rates. That's why every 1.5 to 2 years, you should check the market and interview, even if you don't plan on switching. Whether you are underpaid or not won't come from a feeling; it comes from data. Switching jobs isn't just company hopping; it's growth,” she said.

In the caption, Chaudhary repeated that her first job switch brought a 100% salary hike, while later switches resulted in jumps of between 30% and 50%.

Watch the clip here: