Hyderabad techie says job hunt has stretched to 7 months amid AI uncertainty: ‘My future looks completely dark’
A Hyderabad techie shared his struggle to find a job after months of searching and blamed AI for a tougher market.
A Hyderabad-based techie has sparked a discussion online after opening up about his months-long struggle to find a new job, despite having switched companies several times during his career. He said the technology job market feels significantly more difficult than it did just a few years ago, pointing to the growing impact of artificial intelligence and uncertainty across the sector.
(Also read: Techie picks Hyderabad over Gurgaon for work, asks: ‘Who in their right mind would choose Gurgaon?’)
Taking to Instagram, Bandan Pradhan shared a video describing how his experience of looking for work has changed over the past four years.
“In four years I switched companies four times. But I never felt it was this tough before. Earlier, at most it used to take one or two months to find a job. Now, it's been six to seven months looking for a job, no calls are coming. Even... the market has become so tough because of AI. There are just no jobs in the market. Huh? Earlier, I used to think, 'Man, we'll do coding, life will be set, there will be a good package.' But no, right now my future looks completely dark to me. Man, am I the only one feeling this way, or is everyone feeling like this?” he said in the video.
‘Toughest market I’ve ever seen’
Alongside the clip, Pradhan summed up his experience in a brief caption highlighting just how different the current hiring environment feels to him.
“4 years, 4 job switches, and this is still the toughest market I've ever seen,” the caption read.
Watch the clip here:
His remarks reflect concerns increasingly being discussed among technology professionals online, particularly around hiring slowdowns, changing skill requirements and the potential impact of AI on traditional software roles.
Internet reacts
The video drew reactions from users who said they could relate to the uncertainty surrounding the technology sector.
One user wrote, “AI has changed the tech industry completely.” Another commented, “The job market is really tough right now.” A third person said, “The uncertainty in tech is getting real.” Echoing a similar sentiment, another user added, “Many techies are going through the same thing.”
(Also read: Hyderabad techie earning ₹11 LPA seeks advice after father offers ₹30 lakh to leave India: 'Should I move?')
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More