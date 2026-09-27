Hyderabad techie says job hunt has stretched to 7 months amid AI uncertainty: ‘My future looks completely dark’

A Hyderabad-based techie has sparked a discussion online after opening up about his months-long struggle to find a new job, despite having switched companies several times during his career. He said the technology job market feels significantly more difficult than it did just a few years ago, pointing to the growing impact of artificial intelligence and uncertainty across the sector. A Hyderabad techie said his future looked uncertain after months of job hunting without receiving calls. (Instagram/bandan.dev)

(Also read: Techie picks Hyderabad over Gurgaon for work, asks: ‘Who in their right mind would choose Gurgaon?’)

Taking to Instagram, Bandan Pradhan shared a video describing how his experience of looking for work has changed over the past four years.

“In four years I switched companies four times. But I never felt it was this tough before. Earlier, at most it used to take one or two months to find a job. Now, it's been six to seven months looking for a job, no calls are coming. Even... the market has become so tough because of AI. There are just no jobs in the market. Huh? Earlier, I used to think, 'Man, we'll do coding, life will be set, there will be a good package.' But no, right now my future looks completely dark to me. Man, am I the only one feeling this way, or is everyone feeling like this?” he said in the video.

‘Toughest market I’ve ever seen’ Alongside the clip, Pradhan summed up his experience in a brief caption highlighting just how different the current hiring environment feels to him.

“4 years, 4 job switches, and this is still the toughest market I've ever seen,” the caption read.

Watch the clip here: