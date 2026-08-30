Hyderabad techie earning ₹11 LPA seeks advice after father offers ₹30 lakh to leave India: 'Should I move?'

A Hyderabad-based techie earning ₹11 LPA has turned to Reddit for advice after his father offered him ₹30 lakh to move abroad and build a career there. The techie said that his father is encouraging him to move abroad as his brother is not interested in doing so. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post titled 'My father asking me to leave India and offering 30 lakhs', the backend developer, who has one year of work experience, shared that he already plans to settle abroad. However, with his father willing to put ₹30 lakh towards the move, he now faces a bigger question: should he go now or wait until they have more experience?

The techie said that several of his uncles, cousins and relatives are already settled abroad. He added that he is "fed up with this society" and ultimately wants to settle outside India, but wants to make a calculated decision before making the move. He shared that his father is encouraging him to move abroad as his brother is not interested in doing so.

"As my brother is not interested [so] my father is asking me to move abroad and he is offering me 30L and I should arrange the rest of the money myself," the techie wrote.

The developer added that he owns three acres of land and is considering taking a loan against it to finance his plans. He also shared that he is currently considering several countries, including New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Ireland, the UK, Canada and the US, although he described the US as his "last option".

The techie said that pursuing a master's degree abroad appears to be the best route but is unsure whether he should leave now or first gain another two years of work experience.