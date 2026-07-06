Bengaluru techie says buying a home brought what renting never could: ‘It was not my journey alone’

Buying a house is often seen as a financial decision, but for one Bengaluru techie, the moment became much more than an entry into homeownership. It turned into an emotional family milestone, marked by blessings, smiles and a sense of shared pride. A Bengaluru techie shared how buying a home became a family milestone, saying the joy went far beyond his signature. (Instagram/techieonreels)

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Taking to Instagram, a man identified as Vishal Sharma shared a video about the day he registered his new home. In the clip, he opened up about how the experience made him understand the emotional difference between buying a house and living in a rented one.

‘The joy was of the whole family’ In the video, Sharma said, "That day, I finally understood what buying made me feel that renting never did. On the day of registration, only my signature was on the paper, but the joy was of the whole family. Especially Bangalore, my brother, my sister, everyone was with me. The parents' blessings, children's excitement, and everyone's faces had a different smile. Then I realised that I was not buying a house alone; the whole family had become a part of this journey. And that day, I finally understood what buying made me feel that renting never did."

The clip captured the sentiment that, for many families, buying a home is not just about owning property. It is also about stability, belonging and the feeling that years of effort have finally taken shape in a space that the entire family can call their own.

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Sharma shared the video with a caption that read, "The day we bought our family home: More than just a signature. We share our emotional journey of registering our new home, highlighting how buying a house brought our whole family together and created a happiness that renting never could."

Watch the clip here: