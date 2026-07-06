Bengaluru techie says buying a home brought what renting never could: ‘It was not my journey alone’
A Bengaluru techie said buying a home felt different from renting as his family joined him in celebrating the milestone.
Buying a house is often seen as a financial decision, but for one Bengaluru techie, the moment became much more than an entry into homeownership. It turned into an emotional family milestone, marked by blessings, smiles and a sense of shared pride.
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Taking to Instagram, a man identified as Vishal Sharma shared a video about the day he registered his new home. In the clip, he opened up about how the experience made him understand the emotional difference between buying a house and living in a rented one.
‘The joy was of the whole family’
In the video, Sharma said, "That day, I finally understood what buying made me feel that renting never did. On the day of registration, only my signature was on the paper, but the joy was of the whole family. Especially Bangalore, my brother, my sister, everyone was with me. The parents' blessings, children's excitement, and everyone's faces had a different smile. Then I realised that I was not buying a house alone; the whole family had become a part of this journey. And that day, I finally understood what buying made me feel that renting never did."
The clip captured the sentiment that, for many families, buying a home is not just about owning property. It is also about stability, belonging and the feeling that years of effort have finally taken shape in a space that the entire family can call their own.
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Sharma shared the video with a caption that read, "The day we bought our family home: More than just a signature. We share our emotional journey of registering our new home, highlighting how buying a house brought our whole family together and created a happiness that renting never could."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to emotional moment
While the post garnered limited reactions, those who responded congratulated Sharma and his family on the new beginning. One user wrote, "The happiness on their faces means everything." Another said, "Keep them all happy, and don’t forget to take care of yourselves too. God bless!" A third user commented, "Congratulations on your new home, Vishal! Wishing you many more achievements and happy milestones ahead."
(Also read: IITian turns down ₹32 LPA Gurgaon job to stay in Bengaluru: ‘This city feels like home’)
Others also joined in to celebrate the milestone. One person wrote, "Proud of you man," while another added, "I am so happy for you."
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More