IITian says no to ₹32 LPA Gurgaon job, accepts lower salary to stay in Bengaluru

An IIT-educated data scientist has explained why she chose to turn down a high-paying job in Gurgaon and accept a lower salary to stay on in Bengaluru. At 25 — an age where most employees are chasing bigger paychecks — Sneha Priya made the tough decision to reject a role that would have paid her ₹32 lakhs per annum, along with a hefty joining bonus. Sneha Priya, 25, is a data scientist who chose Bengaluru over Gurgaon.

Sneha spoke to Hindustantimes.com about why she chose Bengaluru over Gurgaon, even at a lower salary.

Three years in Bengaluru Sneha Priya is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, where she completed a BTech in Computer Science in 2023. After that, she moved to Bengaluru for her first job and fell in love with the city.

“I love the weather. The people are very nice, and there is so much to do,” she told Hindustantimes.com. However, there was one thing that the techie disliked, and that was her job itself.

“I really enjoyed my four years of college life. But when you move to the corporate world, things suddenly change,” she said.

Working at a product-based company in Bengaluru, Sneha had a tough time. “The team, the manager and everything was not something which I was very happy about,” she said. “There was an environment where I was not treated equally,” she explained. “It affected my confidence. But I continued because you need a salary to survive.”

The decision to switch In January this year, however, Sneha Priya decided that she had had enough of the toxicity. She began applying to other companies.

“My whole goal was to get into a very good company where I get a good environment. I wanted a good, safe environment, a stable place where I could grow and learn and do my other things as well,” said the 25-year-old, who is a trained singer and likes to focus on singing after her 9-to-5 job.

In April, her dream came true when she received an offer from a “very good” company with a very respectable package. The only problem? This company was based in Gurgaon.

“The compensation was great. The joining bonus, the relocation bonus, everything was great. It was a perfect, perfect job,” she said.

And yet, Sneha chose to turn it down. The IITian techie explained why.

The safety factor The major reason behind her decision to not move to Gurgaon was the safety factor — Sneha said that she had faced unpleasant experiences in Delhi NCR in the past.

“One of the main reasons why I couldn't leave Bengaluru was that people here are really very sweet. Everyone is doing jobs, everyone is busy in their own life. They don't have much time to get into trouble because everyone is educated here,” she explained.

(Also read: Gurgaon vs Bengaluru: Reddit user shares why one city is safer, cleaner and more liveable)

“I have been to Delhi a few times because I was in Roorkee, right? And I’ve never had a good experience there.”

Sneha told Hindustantimes.com about the time she was scammed out of nearly ₹2,000 at the Delhi Railway Station by a man pretending to fix a non-existent problem with her suitcase. Another time, her brother was told off rudely by a shopkeeper when he complained about being overcharged for a bottle of water.

“Everyone comes to Bengaluru for growth, so people are nice and educated. That’s not the case in Delhi. I couldn't go there because people are rude there. I've been to that place so I know,” she said.

The comfort factor There was also the comfort factor that drove her decision to stay put in Bengaluru. Sneha explained that her brother and his wife live in Bengaluru, so she has family around.

“Along with family, I also have my friends here as well – college friends and two school friends,” she added. “So it's like Bangalore is a safe space for me.”

Sneha is originally from Patna in Bihar, but grew up all over India because of her father’s transferable job with LIC.

(Also read: Tech CEO argues Gurgaon is better than Bengaluru for start-ups, lists 5 reasons)

“So I am from the North, but I have always been in Bangalore after college. It's been 3 years. I just love this city. Other than the traffic thing, it's fine. Traffic problem is everywhere, I would say,” she explained.

Accepting a job with the Gurgaon-based multinational would also involve packing and moving, and starting from scratch in a fairly new city. “The idea of looking for a flat just put me off,” said Sneha.

She is also wary of the temperature extremes in Delhi NCR. “The weather in Bengaluru is so nice. In the North, it’s always in extremes. It’s either too hot or too cold,” she added.

Staying on in Bengaluru Sneha Priya was supposed to start her new job in Gurgaon on June 30. However, only a few days before her date of joining, she decided to turn down the offer.

Instead, she chose to stay on in Bengaluru and accepted a job with a service-based company at a pay lower than the ₹32 LPA she would have received with the Gurgaon multinational.

“I had full plans to move to Gurgaon. It was the ideal offer, but as the days passed, I started thinking about the practical life I would lead in Gurgaon,” she said. “The idea of flat hunting, looking for a gated colony, the weather… It just was not making a lot of sense for me to move,” she concluded.

“It's not always about money,” the IITian added.