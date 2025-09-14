Gurgaon vs Bengaluru: Reddit user shares why one city is safer, cleaner and more liveable

A Reddit user has sparked a lively debate after sharing a detailed comparison of life in Gurgaon and Bengaluru, focusing on infrastructure and overall livability. A Reddit user compared living in Gurgaon and Bengaluru, sparking debate on roads, safety, and livability between the two cities.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The post, shared by username @dconhue under the title “Gurgaon vs Bengaluru: My personal experience of living in both”, has drawn attention from people who have lived in these cities themselves.

The user began by stating, “I’ve had the chance to live in both Gurgaon (Gurugram) and Bengaluru, and I want to share my honest experience of how the two cities compare in terms of infrastructure and livability.”

The post described Gurgaon as a city with impressive corporate branding but weak foundations in reality. The user wrote, “On paper, Gurgaon is supposed to be one of India’s top corporate hubs, but the ground reality tells a different story.”

On roads and infrastructure, they pointed out, “Potholes are everywhere, and some of them are genuinely life-threatening. What’s more shocking is that even in front of luxury apartments worth ₹20 crores, you’ll find broken roads, garbage, and open drains.”

The user further observed poor waste management, lack of civic sense, and safety concerns. “Garbage management is poor, and there’s a foul smell in many areas. Local crime and gundas are not uncommon. Arguments can easily escalate, and that sense of insecurity lingers,” the post read.

The condition of public transport was also criticised: “The bus stand in Gurgaon is in terrible shape. Honestly, it doesn’t even look like a proper bus stand, which is shocking for a city that claims to be a ‘Millennium City’.”

Bengaluru: Not perfect, but more livable

Turning to Bengaluru, the user noted that while it has its own issues, the city feels more organised. “Roads are mostly in decent condition. Yes, some areas have bad patches, but that’s usually due to ongoing metro construction. At least the issues have a reason and are temporary,” they explained.

On civic sense, the post said, “You don’t see the kind of garbage-filled areas like in Gurgaon. People in Bengaluru have better civic sense, and there’s more collective effort to keep surroundings clean.”

The biggest challenge, according to the user, is population pressure leading to traffic congestion, but they felt the system was handling it better than Gurgaon. They concluded, “If I had to choose, I’d say Bengaluru is way ahead of Gurgaon in terms of livability and infrastructure. Gurgaon has shiny high-rises and luxury cars, but that’s just a facade hiding broken roads, garbage, crime, and neglect.”

Reactions from other redditors

The post generated a wave of reactions from people with similar experiences. One user commented, “I have stayed in both. And barring the weather, I’ll always pick Gurgaon because of its proximity to Delhi and the far advance infra that Delhi has which will take 20 years for Bengaluru to catch up.”

Another remarked, “Where did you see roads in good condition in Bengaluru? No road here is without potholes. It is a death trap.”

Adding a different perspective, a commenter wrote, “Out of context and I don’t know if I’m gonna get downvoted for this but Chandigarh is way better than both of these if we leave the part that there are not many MNCs and all.”

One user said, “I’ve lived in Bengaluru for 5 years. And right now in my 5th year living in Gurgaon. Definitely prefer Bengaluru for multiple reasons.”

Echoing that view, another added, “Agree lived in both. Gurgaon is just concrete buildings without basic amenities like water, electricity, security.”