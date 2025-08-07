Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
US YouTuber finds Miami vibes in Gurgaon's Cyber Hub: 'Better than America'

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 04:18 pm IST

A viral video features an American traveller marvelling at Gurgaon's Cyber Hub, comparing it to cities in the US.

An American traveller showered some unexpected love on Gurgaon’s Cyber Hub after he was stunned to see shopping outlets as well as restaurants that appeared "better than America".

In a viral video, a YouTuber who runs the channel Van Boys, shared his reaction to the upscale destination(Instagram/vanboys222)

In a viral video, a YouTuber who runs the channel Van Boys, shared his reaction to the upscale destination. The content creator gave Cyber Hub a glowing review, comparing it to major US cities and expressing surprise at how modern and vibrant the place is.

“India is not all slums, overpopulation, full of trash. There is some air pollution but at least it looks like this! They got Chili’s, they got everything you could ask for," he said in the video.

Having spent a month in India, the YouTuber seems genuinely awestruck by what he found in Gurgaon from the infrastructure to the people. “Y’all are sleeping on India, bro. You only see the bullshit, which, there is a lot of, but there are also cool places like these," he said.

He also complimented the local women, calling them “beautiful,” and added that Cyber Hub looked just like what he’s used to seeing back home: “Hey, this looks like Miami. This is better than America," he remarked.

The video has been gaining traction online, with many Indians welcoming the shoutout. "India is way beautiful than you think except a few over crowded places in cities due to large population," said one of them.

Another user thanked the YouTuber for not "acting broke" in India like most content creators who travel here. "Thank God! Finally, someone isn't broke! I hope u had a great time," she added.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
