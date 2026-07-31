Punjab expands mental health fellowship to strengthen anti-drug campaign

Punjab is set to expand its Leadership in Mental Health Programme (LMHP), a state fellowship designed to strengthen mental healthcare and rehabilitation services as part of its campaign against substance abuse. The state government said applications for the programme's second cohort will open in early August, with the initiative expected to widen its reach across all 23 districts. Punjab's Leadership in Mental Health Programme fellows are working across districts to strengthen mental healthcare and rehabilitation services under the state's anti-drug initiative.

Launched in February 2026 under the Punjab government's "Yudh Nashean Virudh" campaign, the fellowship is intended to complement enforcement measures against drug trafficking by strengthening prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services. According to the government, 13 fellows from the inaugural batch are currently working in district hospitals, de-addiction centres and rehabilitation facilities across the state.

The programme functions under the Department of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the state's Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit.

Focus on rehabilitation and community-based care

The state government said the second cohort will include 10 fellows and seven senior associates, creating a wider network of professionals to support district-level mental healthcare initiatives.

Participants are selected through a competitive process and receive training in psychosocial interventions, relapse prevention, programme management, leadership development and community-based rehabilitation. The training is conducted with academic support from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

The fellows come from disciplines including psychology, public health and social work and are deployed for two years to work with healthcare institutions. Their responsibilities include counselling patients and families, strengthening rehabilitation services, supporting continuity of care after treatment and encouraging community participation in recovery programmes.

Officials said the programme also seeks to reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorders while promoting early intervention and long-term recovery.

Supporting healthcare systems alongside enforcement

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said addressing substance abuse requires both law enforcement and a robust public health response. According to the government, the fellowship has been designed to ensure mental health services become an integral part of the state's anti-drug strategy.

The fellows also work alongside healthcare professionals to improve service delivery, document best practices and support district-level implementation of rehabilitation initiatives. By engaging directly with affected families, they help connect individuals to treatment services and encourage sustained recovery through follow-up support.

The state government said the fellowship reflects an effort to strengthen institutional capacity while building a workforce trained specifically in addiction-related mental healthcare.

According to the government, expanding the programme is expected to improve access to psychosocial support, strengthen rehabilitation services and enhance coordination between healthcare institutions and communities. Officials said the initiative aims to place mental health alongside prevention and enforcement as a key component of Punjab's broader strategy to address substance abuse and support long-term recovery.