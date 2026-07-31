‘I have no idea when day begins’: Woman shifts from PG to flat to cut expenses, ends up with a chaotic routine

Moving out of a paying guest accommodation and into a rented flat is often seen as a step towards greater freedom, healthier living and better control over expenses. However, one woman’s experience suggests that independent living does not always unfold as planned. A woman revealed that moving into a flat had increased her struggles instead of helping her save money. (Instagram/oyeee__swatii)

(Also read: Woman shares how she found a PG in Bengaluru without stepping out: ‘Search, call, shortlist’)

Swati Singh recently shared a candid video on Instagram describing how her decision to leave a PG and move into a flat turned her daily routine upside down. She had expected the shift to help her save money, cook regularly and pay more attention to her health. Instead, she found herself struggling with irregular sleeping and eating habits.

Expectations clash with reality The text overlaid on the clip read, “I shifted from a PG to a flat.”

Explaining what she had initially imagined, Singh said, “I thought that shifting from a PG to a flat would help me reduce my expenses. I would be able to take better care of my health, cook food every day and follow a proper routine.”

Her plans, however, did not translate into reality. She added, “Instead, I am going to bed at 4 am and waking up at 6 am. I am not saving any money, and my eating schedule is completely messed up.”

Singh further spoke about how difficult it had become to maintain even a basic daily schedule after moving into the flat.

“I am eating breakfast at night and skipping dinner altogether. At this point, I have no idea when the day begins or when the night ends,” she said.

Watch the clip here: