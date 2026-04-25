Woman shares how she found a PG in Bengaluru without stepping out: ‘Search, call, shortlist’

A Bengaluru woman has shared a simple guide for people who are confused about where to stay after moving to the city. In an Instagram video, the woman, who goes by the username @slowlyyy.becoming, explained how she found a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru without physically visiting multiple places. A woman revealed her hassle free method to find a PG in Bengaluru without visiting multiple properties. (Instagram/slowlyyy.becoming)

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In the video, she said, "Are you confused about where to stay in Bangalore? Hi, I am a 28-year-old woman who recently moved from Kerala to Bangalore, and this is the easiest way to find a PG even without stepping out of your home. Step number 1: Fix one area somewhere close to your work or college so you don't waste time traveling. Step number 2: Search PGs for that area in Google. Check their photos, shortlist a few PGs, and call the owners directly to confirm room availability and rent details. Step number 3: Compare the rent, maintenance, and everything important, and narrow it down to just two to three options. From there, you can either fix one or visit these three PGs and decide. This way, you save a lot of time and you can do everything from home and come directly to the PG once you have fixed the PG."

She explains the process in detail The woman also shared a detailed caption with the video, saying that many people had asked her how she found her PG in Bengaluru. She wrote, "So many of you have been asking me how I found my PG in Bangalore… so here’s the exact method I used. I’ll break my strategy into three steps."

She advised people to first decide the exact area where they want to stay. "For example, if your office or college is near Koramangala, then fix Koramangala as your main location," she wrote.

For the second step, she suggested searching online for PG options in that specific area. She added, "Go to Google and search “Ladies/Gents/Coliving PGs in Koramangala.” You’ll usually find around 20 to 30 PGs. Check the photos and call the PGs you like."

She then explained that people should ask owners about availability and request actual room photos on WhatsApp. In the final step, she advised viewers to shortlist options, negotiate rent, maintenance and advance, and then decide calmly.

Watch the clip here: