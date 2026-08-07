Pakistan says ‘India infection’ after Sheikh Hasina’s US-based son alleges ISI influence in Bangladesh

Pakistan on Friday denied allegations of ISI interference in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, claimed the intelligence agency had an “open hand” in the country. Sajeeb Wazed Joy is currently residing in the United States. (REUTERS) Islamabad does not interfere in Bangladesh’s internal affairs, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi has now said. Responding to questions at a press briefing, Andrabi said he had not seen the remarks made by Joy, who spoke virtually at an event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in Delhi on Wednesday. ALSO READ | 'Pakistan's ISI has a free hand in Bangladesh': Sheikh Hasina's son calls it a 'problem for India' “We, of course, categorically reject any insinuation of the so-called ISI's role.” He added, “India is paranoid about ISI. Maybe the infection has caught him because he's also in India. Maybe that's the reason.”

Sheikh Hasina, after her ouster following the 2024 student-led protests, has been in hiding in India. Her son, Joy, though, is reportedly based in Maryland, United States. “We do not interfere in internal affairs of Bangladesh,” Andrabi said. “The two sides, the two political parties or the two domestic parties in Bangladesh, they have been issuing statements. We do not have any position on this.” He also said Pakistan would not comment on the political dispute between Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh’s current government. ALSO READ | Polls in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a complete farce, cannot hide reality: India