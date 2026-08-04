Polls in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a complete farce, cannot hide reality: India

India on Tuesday dismissed the second phase of local elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as “complete farce”. The ministry of external affairs accused Pakistan of using the electoral exercise to conceal an ongoing crackdown on civilians in the region. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asked the world to hold Pakistan accountable. (ANI )

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the “so-called local elections” could not hide what he called public protests and indiscriminate killings by Pakistani forces.

“The so-called local elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are a complete farce. The real story is one of public protests and the indiscriminate killing of civilians by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide the reality,” Jaiswal told reporters.

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He said the crackdown has turned intense in recent months, “Since June this year, at least 90 civilians have lost their lives in the ongoing crackdown, and many more have been injured.”

He alleged that Pakistan was attempting to use a veneer of elections to legitimise its actions. “The Pakistani establishment has responded to public discontent with bullets, blackouts, intimidation, and repression, and is now seeking to manufacture legitimacy through a hollow electoral exercise.”

Calling for international scrutiny, Jaiswal added, “It must be held accountable, and the world should see through the veneer of Pakistan's hypocritical lecturing on human rights.”