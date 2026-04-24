‘From almost zero’: Bengaluru couple becomes homeowners at 28 and 29, shares emotional journey

A Bengaluru-based couple has captured attention online after sharing their deeply personal journey of buying their first home in the city. Zenith Roy Chakraborty, who documented the experience on Instagram, posted a video reflecting on the emotional and financial challenges they faced while purchasing a property in a prime location. A Bengaluru couple revealed their emotional journey of buying their first home in Bengaluru after months of struggle. (Instagram/zenithroyofficial)

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In the video, she recounts how the decision, taken 18 months ago, came with uncertainty and fear. “Eighteen months ago, we said yes to something we didn't fully understand: a home in Bangalore, in a hotspot location, something we knew wouldn't be easy to afford. An under-construction house, uncertain timelines, endless questions, and honestly, a little fear,” she said.

She added that the couple had no prior knowledge about real estate. “We knew nothing, no experience, no guidance, so we read, we researched, and we figured it out, step by step. There were sleepless nights, moments we doubted everything, and days that felt too big for us. And the only constant: our family, who stood by us through it all. Things moved slowly—sometimes painfully slow—but brick by brick, it started becoming real. We saw it grow, and somewhere along the way, we grew too. I know for many this might not feel like a big deal, but for us, this is everything. From almost zero to building our home, one day at a time, our dream is finally coming true.” she shared, highlighting the emotional toll of the process.

‘A journey built on patience and faith’ The caption accompanying the post further detailed their experience, noting how the process involved “endless research, site visits, and learning everything about buying a house in Bangalore step by step.” It also mentioned navigating the home loan process and understanding the property market without a roadmap.

Zenith described the house as more than just a property. “This is more than just a house. This is our first home, our story, from under construction to completion. It may not be big for everyone, but for us, this is everything,” she wrote.

Watch the clip here: