Bengaluru couple shares rental mistakes after living in 3 homes before finding 2BHK for ₹19K
A Bengaluru couple shared rental mistakes after finding a 2BHK for ₹19K.
A Bengaluru based couple recently shared their experience of renting homes in the city, revealing the mistakes they made before finally finding a 2BHK apartment for ₹19,000 per month.
Taking to Instagram, the couple Roshni and Abhishek posted a video on their joint account @remotewalizindagi, where they spoke about the lessons they learnt after living in three different houses in Bengaluru over four years.
In the video, Roshni explains that the affordable flat they currently live in came only after several missteps during their house hunting journey.
“We found a 2 BHK in Bengaluru for 19K. But here's what we didn't tell you, the mistakes. We've lived in Bangalore for four years, this is our third house, and we've made all the mistakes. First, water. Ask if it is Cauvery or tanker, because tanker equals extra money every month. Second, deposit return. Talk about it now, because later they'll cut money for anything. Third, garbage timings and whether you will be able to find a good maid or cook,” she says in the clip.
Advice for renters in the city
The couple also shared additional advice in the caption of the post, detailing several factors that prospective tenants should carefully consider before finalising a rental home in Bengaluru.
The caption read: “We’ve been here 4 years, lived in 3 houses, and made every possible mistake before landing our current 2BHK for 19K. Here are a few mistakes you should absolutely avoid: not checking water source (tanker = silent monthly expense), falling for aesthetics over ventilation and sunlight, agreeing to crazy deposits without questioning it, not understanding the locality (noise, safety, commute will hit you later), rushing because of ‘someone else is finalising’ pressure.”
They added: “And trust us, these are just a couple of mistakes. We’ve made way more. If you’re currently house hunting in Bangalore, this will save you time, money, and a lot of regret.”
Watch the clip here:
Social media users react
The video quickly attracted reactions from viewers who related to the couple’s experiences and shared their own thoughts about renting in the city.
One user wrote, “Every Bengaluru renter learns these lessons the hard way.” Another commented, “The tanker water point is so real. That bill quietly adds up every month.” A third user said, “Also check the locality at different times of the day. Night traffic and noise can be very different.” Another viewer added, “Honestly this is the kind of advice every newcomer to Bengaluru needs before signing a rental agreement.”
HT.com has reached out to them for their comments, and the copy will be updated once their response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More