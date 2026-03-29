Bengaluru couple shares rental mistakes after living in 3 homes before finding 2BHK for ₹19K

A Bengaluru based couple recently shared their experience of renting homes in the city, revealing the mistakes they made before finally finding a 2BHK apartment for ₹19,000 per month. A Bengaluru couple revealed costly house hunting mistakes in a viral post after living in three homes over four years. (Instagram/remotewalizindagi )

Taking to Instagram, the couple Roshni and Abhishek posted a video on their joint account @remotewalizindagi, where they spoke about the lessons they learnt after living in three different houses in Bengaluru over four years.

In the video, Roshni explains that the affordable flat they currently live in came only after several missteps during their house hunting journey.

“We found a 2 BHK in Bengaluru for 19K. But here's what we didn't tell you, the mistakes. We've lived in Bangalore for four years, this is our third house, and we've made all the mistakes. First, water. Ask if it is Cauvery or tanker, because tanker equals extra money every month. Second, deposit return. Talk about it now, because later they'll cut money for anything. Third, garbage timings and whether you will be able to find a good maid or cook,” she says in the clip.

Advice for renters in the city The couple also shared additional advice in the caption of the post, detailing several factors that prospective tenants should carefully consider before finalising a rental home in Bengaluru.

The caption read: “We’ve been here 4 years, lived in 3 houses, and made every possible mistake before landing our current 2BHK for 19K. Here are a few mistakes you should absolutely avoid: not checking water source (tanker = silent monthly expense), falling for aesthetics over ventilation and sunlight, agreeing to crazy deposits without questioning it, not understanding the locality (noise, safety, commute will hit you later), rushing because of ‘someone else is finalising’ pressure.”

They added: “And trust us, these are just a couple of mistakes. We’ve made way more. If you’re currently house hunting in Bangalore, this will save you time, money, and a lot of regret.”

Watch the clip here: