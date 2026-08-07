NGT seeks report over alleged sewage discharge into Bhagirathi river in Uttarakhand

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) principal bench in New Delhi has sought a comprehensive report from the Devprayag municipal council over allegations that untreated sewage and septage from public toilets and drains are being discharged directly into the Bhagirathi river in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district. The tribunal issued notices to all the respondents and directed the applicant to serve them and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next hearing.

The tribunal passed the order on Tuesday while hearing a petition filed by Priyank Karnatak, a Teerth Purohit of Badrinath, who raised concerns over the discharge of sewage into the Bhagirathi at Devprayag.

According to the petition, Devprayag is a sacred confluence where the Bhagirathi and Alaknanda rivers merge to form the Ganga. The petitioner alleged that public toilets had been constructed near the Devprayag Sangam, below Okaranand Public School, for the convenience of pilgrims. However, untreated sewage and septage from these toilets and drains in the surrounding civil lines area were allegedly being discharged directly into the Bhagirathi without treatment.

The petitioner also submitted photographs of the area in support of the allegations.

The NGT observed that the application raised a substantial issue concerning compliance with environmental norms. It subsequently impleaded the district magistrate, Tehri Garhwal; member secretary of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board; secretary, environment, Uttarakhand; and the Devprayag municipal council through its chief executive officer as respondents.

The tribunal issued notices to all the respondents and directed the applicant to serve them and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next hearing.

The Devprayag municipal council has specifically been directed to file a comprehensive report regarding the alleged discharge of untreated sewage and septage into the Ganga, as referred to in the complaint.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 16, 2026.

“The Respondent No. 4 is directed to file a comprehensive report in respect of discharge of untreated sewage/septage in river Ganga as reflected in the complaint of the Applicant. List on 16.10.2026,” the NGT order said.