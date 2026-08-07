Gurugram: Two workers killed as dilapidated school wall collapses in DLF Phase-II

Two workers were killed after a dilapidated wall of a private school in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-II collapsed on them amid continuous heavy rain on Friday evening, police said. Public relations officer (PRO) of the Gurugram police Sandeep Turan said that both workers were taken to the civil hospital but doctors declared them dead on arrival. (Representative photo)

The deceased were identified as Dayanand (45) and Suraj (35), both from Kithor village in Meerut.

A senior police officer said that both were working at the site to replace several old plants with new ones.

Also Read: 1 dead in Jasola wall collapse in Delhi

“They were resting along a damaged wall of the old building of the school around 5pm when it collapsed on them,” he said.

Police officers said that construction and renovation work was underway on the school premises as a new extended building was coming up. However, due to continuous rain, the walls of the old building had weakened and collapsed on Friday evening.

Also Read: Wall collapse kills 12-year-old, injures 5 in Faridabad; 5 booked

The officers said that by the time other workers and locals could pull the duo out after removing the debris, they had died.

Public relations officer (PRO) of the Gurugram police Sandeep Turan said that both workers were taken to the civil hospital, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. “Their families have been alerted. Further action will be taken on the basis of the complaint which they submit after reaching Gurugram,” Turan added.