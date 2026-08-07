'Biggest joke I heard today': KC Venugopal reacts to Rijiju's 'Oppn won't be able to digest' Amit Shah remark

Hearing this, the Congress leader, who had just settled into his car, rolled down the window and clapped his hands in amusement and remarked, "The biggest joke I heard today is that.”

As Venugopal was walking towards his car, a reporter told him that Rijiju had claimed the Opposition "wouldn't be able to digest" the Home Minister's reply in the House.

The biggest joke in Parliament was Kiren Rijiju’s statement,” he remarked again, adding, “There was a discussion on the examination bill, he (Amit Shah) could have come,” news agency ANI reported.

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What Rijiju said Venugopal's remarks came after Rijiju said the Opposition cannot decide which minister will come to the House or when. Responding to allegations that the Home Minister was not attending Parliament, Rijiju claimed that Amit Shah comes to the Parliament complex every day.

“The LoP is misleading the House. There has been no direction by the Chair. I am saying this on the record: from the time Parliament begins in the morning till it ends at night, the Home Minister is in the Parliament. The minister responsible for the business before the House gives the reply. The opposition will not decide which minister is to come and when,” the union minister said, according to ANI.

Also Read: ‘Echo Oppn's sentiments to Amit Shah': Rajya Sabha chairman to Rijiju amid ruckus over student protest crackdown

Amid the ongoing stalemate between the government and the opposition, union minister Amit Shah met the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday.

Shah spent nearly an hour in Birla's office, according to news agency PTI.

Calls for Shah to come to house grow Amid his continued absence from the Parliament, Opposition leaders continue to ramp up their efforts in targeting home minister Amit Shah.

Holding what looked like an “attendance” chart, congress leader Venugopal on Friday said, “Our Home Minister is absent. He is missing from the Lok Sabha and from Parliament. The Home Minister is missing. Why is he running away from Parliament? He should come and explain who ordered the pellet gun firing. He should come and explain who ordered the tear gas shelling against students...The country needs these answers.”