POWERGRID posts Q1 PAT of ₹3,598 crore; secures Japan loan for Khavda-Nagpur project
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. achieves remarkable financial growth with a Q1 PAT of ₹3,598 crore.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (POWERGRID), a Maharatna public sector company under the Ministry of Power, reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3,598 crore for the first quarter of FY2026-27, while its total income stood at ₹11,697 crore.
On a standalone basis, the company posted a PAT of ₹3,411 crore and total income of ₹11,370 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, according to its financial results released on Thursday.
Capex crosses ₹7,700 crore in Q1
POWERGRID said it incurred a consolidated capital expenditure of ₹7,765 crore during the quarter. Assets worth ₹5,277 crore were capitalised during the period, excluding foreign exchange rate variation (FERV) and including finance lease assets.
The company's gross fixed assets, including gross lease receivables, stood at ₹3,25,671 crore on a consolidated basis as of June 30, 2026.
At the end of the quarter, POWERGRID and its subsidiaries operated 1,86,595 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines, 291 substations and a transformation capacity of 6,34,516 MVA. The company reported an average transmission system availability of 99.80% during the quarter.
JBIC loan, new transmission projects
During the April-June quarter, POWERGRID secured a loan of JPY 80 billion from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to finance the Khavda-Nagpur High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission project.
The company also emerged as the successful bidder for five transmission projects under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route during the quarter. These include three inter-state transmission system (ISTS) projects and two intra-state transmission system (InSTS) projects.
Separately, in July 2026, POWERGRID secured India's first synchronous condenser project under the TBCB mechanism. The project is aimed at providing grid support for integrating renewable energy into the country's electricity network.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More