Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce plea; case closed: Report

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's wife Sangeetha has reportedly withdrawn the divorce plea filed in Chengalpattu court, resulting in the closure of the case. Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay during a ceremonial function last month (PTI)

Sangeetha Sornalingam appeared before the court through video-conferencing when her plea was taken up, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. She then submitted the reasons for not pursuing her case.

Accordingly, the court disposed of her petition as withdrawn, official court sources said.

The local court had on June 15 adjourned the proceedings in the divorce case of CM Vijay and his wife, scheduling the next hearing for August 7.

In February 2026, Sangeetha filed a divorce petition before the Chengalpattu court under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, seeking dissolution of their marriage. The petition reportedly alleged adultery, mental cruelty, neglect and desertion, and states that the marriage had "irretrievably broken down."

What Sangeetha had alleged in her plea According to the petition, Sangeetha claimed she discovered in 2021, that Vijay was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress, PTI and several others had reported. She alleged that despite assurances that the relationship would end, it continued, leading to emotional distress and a gradual breakdown of their marriage.

Sangeetha had alleged that the actress regularly posted photos of with Vijay on social media, causing severe public humiliation and emotional distress to her and their children. The filing further claimed Vijay increasingly distanced himself from family life, excluded her from his professional and public engagements, and withdrew emotional, physical and financial support.

Alleging financial misconduct, she had claimed that Vijay placed her under strict financial limits and restricted her movement while cutting off access to regular household facilities.

The petition further detailed that Sangeetha tried to reconcile through legal notices and personal talks between August 2024 and February 2025, with a final meeting on November 9, 2025, but to no avail.

Vijay-Sangeetha Marriage Vijay and Sangeetha began a relationship in late 1990s. A Sri Lankan by origin, Sangeetha then resided in London. She reportedly became a fan of Vijay after watching his 1996 hit film Poove Unakkaga. The couple first registered their marriage in the UK in 1998, before a traditional wedding in Chennai in 1999. They have two children-Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

Their relationship had been the subject of separation rumours for some time after Sangeetha stopped accompanying Vijay to public events, but neither had addressed the speculation until the court filing.