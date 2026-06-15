Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's divorce hearing adjourned to August 7 amid adultery allegations in Sangeetha Sornalingam petition

The divorce case involving Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had a quiet day in court on Monday, June 15. The Chengalpattu Mahila Court adjourned the proceedings and scheduled the next hearing for August 7. According to India Today report, the hearing began around 10:30 AM, with both Vijay and Sangeetha attending the session as directed by the court. Despite their presence, the session concluded without any major developments, decisions, or resolutions reached between the two sides. Sangeetha filed the divorce petition to officially end their 27-year marriage. Sangeetha Sornalingam’s adultery petition against Vijay resurfaces as court adjourns divorce hearing to Aug 7.

Allegations raised in the divorce petition Sangeetha Sornalingam has officially filed a divorce petition against actor-turned-politician Vijay at the Chengalpattu family court. The couple originally legally registered their marriage in the UK in 1998, followed by a traditional wedding in Chennai in 1999.

The legal filing accuses Vijay of adultery and cruelty under the Special Marriage Act of 1954. Sangeetha claims she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was in a relationship with an unnamed actress. Though the petition does not mention the name, he is widely linked with his co-star, Trisha Krishnan.

The petition claims that despite repeated promises to end the affair, Vijay allegedly continued travelling and appearing at public events with the actress. Sangeetha highlights that the actress regularly posted photos of their outings on social media without objection from Vijay, causing severe public humiliation and emotional distress to her and their children.

The petition further details a severe breakdown of the marriage, citing emotional withdrawal and verbal disdain from Vijay. Sangeetha invokes the legal concept of "constructive desertion," stating that Vijay made the home environment so hostile that she was isolated and forced to live a separate life while he focused on his public and political career. Furthermore, she alleges financial misconduct, claiming Vijay placed strict financial limits on her, restricted her movement, and cut off her access to regular household facilities.

Attempts to fix the marriage ultimately failed. The document reveals that Sangeetha tried to reconcile through legal notices and personal talks between August 2024 and February 2025. The couple's final meeting took place on November 9, 2025, but it yielded no results. Sangeetha states that the marriage has now broken down beyond repair and exists only on paper.

Proceedings leading up to Monday’s hearing The matter was initially set for a hearing on April 20. However, both Vijay and Sangeetha skipped the date, choosing to send their lawyers to represent them instead. Following their absence, the family court ordered both individuals to attend the next hearing in person on June 15.

Because of their high public profiles, lawyers from both sides had previously requested virtual appearances, citing security and logistical concerns. However, the court rejected the request and insisted on a physical appearance for the June hearing.

27-year marriage The relationship between Tamil actor Vijay and Sangeetha began in the late 1990s. Sangeetha, then a resident of London, reportedly became a fan of Vijay after watching his 1996 hit film Poove Unakkaga.

The couple dated for a period before tying the knot in 1999. Their grand wedding ceremony was attended by family, friends, and thousands of fans.

They have two children together: a son, Jason Sanjay, born in 2000, and a daughter, Divya Sasha, born in 2005.