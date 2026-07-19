Sunny Deol says playing Lord Hanuman in Ramayana is ‘not easy’; promises to do justice to the role

Sunny Deol knows that playing Lord Hanuman is no ordinary role. Recently seen in Ikka on Netflix, the actor made an appearance on Saturday at the film's Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi. As anticipation builds around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, the actor opened up about the responsibility of bringing one of Hindu mythology's most revered figures to the big screen. The actor admitted that he has only just begun shooting and is determined to give everything he has to the role. Sunny Deol has just started shooting for the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana.

What Sunny Deol said Speaking at the event on Saturday, Sunny Deol arrived in an all-black outfit, sporting a clean-shaven look. Opening up about his experience of playing Lord Hanuman, the actor admitted that he has only just begun working on the film and still has a long journey ahead. "To tell you the truth, I have done only a little work on the film so far. I still have a long way to go," he confessed during the event.

The actor said landing the role feels like a blessing, but also one that comes with immense responsibility. Aware of the emotional and spiritual connect people have with Lord Hanuman, Sunny said he wants to put in every effort to portray the revered character with honesty and respect. “I am grateful that I received the opportunity to play Hanuman ji. I will make every possible effort to portray him in the right way,” he stated.

Sharing what makes the role so demanding, Sunny explained that Hanuman is much more than a symbol of strength. According to him, it is the balance of innocence, playfulness, devotion and immense power that makes the character truly special and also incredibly difficult to bring to life on screen. “Playing Hanuman ji is not easy,” Sunny said. “But I know I will enjoy it immensely. He is playful, innocent and powerful. He is loved by everyone, and above all, he is a devotee of Lord Rama."