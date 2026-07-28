Spider-Man Brand New Day first reviews: Critics hail Tom Holland's ‘pitch-perfect performance’, Sadie Sink shines

Adam Hlaváč, a digital creator and Producer based in Los Angeles, was equally enthusiastic after watching the film. “My flabber has been ghasted. I loved #SpiderManBrandNewDay! Destin Daniel Cretton and Tom Holland put their hearts and souls into this thing, and it pays off HUGE! This movie is going to be massive and we’re going to be talking about it for a while. I was floored by how well everything is balanced - emotion, humor, action, practical vs visual effects, score, and the cinematography. This felt so handmade, even with some of the massive set pieces and is filled to the top with heart. This was absolutely worth the wait. More soon,” he wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

Deadline's George McKay called Spider-Man: Brand New Day "a spectacular love letter to Spider-Man" and “inarguably the best Spider-Man movie to date.” He wrote on X, “#SpiderManBrandNewDay is a spectacular love letter to Spider-Man as a character and the world surrounding him. Tom Holland, Zendaya and especially scene-stealer Sadie Sink blend together to make inarguably the best Spider-Man movie to date. The MCU is back and better than ever.”

First reactions to Tom Holland -led Spider-Man: Brand New Day are here, and it seems the Marvel superhero has managed to get into the place he wanted to be. Just after a worldwide premiere, journalists and critics have high praise for Tom's work in the latest installment of the superhero film franchise. Some of them have even named it the best Spider-Man movie so far. In addition, some early reviews highlight that the film contains several pleasant surprises with regards to the plot twists and the development of particular character, embodied by Sadie Sink .

Spider-Man : Brand New Day is all set to hit the theatres in India on 30th July in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is expected to have a worldwide opening weekend of over $800 million. If that happens, it would put Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the conversation for the second-biggest global opening ever, behind Avengers: Endgame and its massive $1.2 billion debut.

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo had a particularly emotional response to the film. “Don't mind me. I'm just sitting here crying after watching #SpidermanBrandNewDay. It's a massive movie that balances like 5 different through lines in equal measure, each better than the last,” he penned on X.

Jonathan Sim, a celebrity reporter and anchor, was especially impressed by the film’s visuals. “From a visual perspective, #SpiderManBrandNewDay is the BEST MCU #SpiderMan movie by a LONG SHOT. The cinematography is phenomenal, the action sequences are so dynamic and well-choreographed,” he wrote.

A more mature Spider-Man story Erik Davis of Fandango correspondent felt the new film has grown up with its lead character. He described it as “Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day injects a ferocious energy into Spidey's latest adventure, delivering all the thrills you'd expect from a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie while feeling deeper, more thoughtful and more mature than the previous trilogy. That maturity extends beyond the story to the action, with Cretton crafting some of my favorite #SpiderMan fight sequences of the Holland era. Part detective story, part psychological thriller, part buddy comedy (the Spider-Man/Punisher banter is so much fun), it stretches in exciting new directions before becoming a genuine love letter to the fans. When you see it, you'll get it. And yes, the Sadie Sink mystery absolutely pays off. She's perfect,”

Molly Freeman of ScreenRant was even more direct with her praise: “I don't say this lightly: #SpiderManBrandNewDay is the best Spider-Man movie yet. It's the most lived-in Marvel movie... It's what Marvel movies—what ALL superhero movies—should aspire to be.”

Laura Sirikul of Forbes was similarly enthusiastic, calling the movie "so damn good." She highlighted the emotional writing and pacing, along with the VFX, which she said “didn't feel like a video game like the past.”

Peter Howell, a film writer appreciated the fact that the new movie appears to move away from the multiverse-heavy storytelling that has dominated parts of the MCU in recent years. He said the film cuts back on "multiverse tedium to give us a grounded Spider-Man tale," while praising Tom Holland for "finally nailing the sarcasm, angst and love hassles of Spidey/Peter Parker as Stan Lee first envisioned the character".

Matt Neglia. EIC of Next Best Picture, wrote a long note saying, “It really is a brand new day for Peter Parker as Destin Daniel Cretton takes over for Jon Watts in the director’s chair for SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY. Cretton brings a more grounded, back-to-basics approach to the beloved web-slinger, making this fourth standalone film feel like both a fresh reset and a necessary evolution for the character, giving Tom Holland the space to find new depths in his continually pitch-perfect performance."

He added, “The inclusion of the Punisher and Hulk is fun and provides the typical MCU style of action and comedy, but the movie doesn’t fully pick up until Sadie Sink’s character announces herself to the world and changes the course of the franchise’s future. The pacing and visual effects are inconsistent and it’s nowhere near as funny as previous installments. Still, the heart of this film, and its best scenes, are with Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon and they nail everything that’s asked of them by Cretton. The years of investment in these characters along with their new dynamic, which Peter is trying his best to navigate, brings a welcome layer of emotional weight to this story about isolation and loneliness, connection and rebirth.”

Banjaare bring Peter Parker’s heartbreak to music The excitement around Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also extending to its music. The team joined hands with Banjaare and Sony Music India for a more emotional track titled Barsaat, keeping in mind with the theme of the movie.

Created and performed by indie duo Banjaare, known for Bairan, the song reflects Peter Parker’s emotional state after he discovers that MJ has moved forward with her life and no longer remembers him. That heartbreak is expected to be an important part of the film, with the story exploring Peter’s struggle to accept that the person he loves has effectively forgotten their shared past.