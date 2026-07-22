Spider Man Brand New Day: Sadie Sink drops big clue about her role, 'I can confirm...'

Sadie Sink, the American actress, smartly spilled the tea about her role in the yet-to-be-released Spider-Man Brand New Day movie. However, audiences still remain unaware of several key details surrounding her character. The new Spider Man movie features Sadie Sink (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sink drops three hints on her role “Since the trailer dropped, I've seen so many theories about who I'm playing," Sink finally addressed the speculations about her role

She then went on to give three hints related to her role and involvement in the most awaited MCU film.

But the 24-year-old was smart enough to frame those clues in such a clever way that they continue to keep fans in the dark while fueling their curiosity.

The Texas-born actress began the video by confirming the most obvious thing: that she is, indeed, not playing Spider-Man. “I can confirm I am not Spider-Man,” she said.

She then continued by ruling out another obvious possibility, confirming that she is not playing Aunt May. “I am not Aunt May,” she said, as if fans expected Marisa Tomei's character—who died in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home—to somehow return.

Finally, she dropped a hint that simply confirmed she will, indeed, be playing a role in the movie. “And third, I can definitely confirm that I am in this movie,” Sink mentioned.

She also urged fans to head to theaters if they want to discover the truth about her role. “As for who I really am, you’ll have to find out in the theatre," the actress concluded.

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Marvel guards biggest secret Marvel has learned that keeping major plot details under wraps often works in its favor, although those secrets have not always remained hidden for long.

This time, however, with only about over a week remaining before the film's release, Sadie Sink's role has stayed tightly guarded, keeping fans guessing until the very end.

What is confirmed is that Sink will appear alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Mark Ruffalo in the upcoming film.

Sadie shares experience about being a part of the cast In a recent interview, Sink spoke about her experience working on the superhero film and shared positive remarks about collaborating with Tom Holland.

“It was interesting stepping into that space and being a little bit of an outsider in that way, but he could not have been more welcoming, and just the whole crew in general,” she said in an interview with NYLON.

“He was just so relaxed and open, and I felt very at ease," the 24-year-old added.

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Sink is also set to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, suggesting her mysterious character could play a significant role in the MCU.

As for who she actually portrays, though, she has made it clear she has no intention of spoiling the surprise.

– By Harini Oviya