Why did Suri Cruise drop Tom Cruise's last name? What happened between her and her father

Suri Cruise has officially severed ties with her estranged father, Tom Cruise. The 20-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes has legally dropped the surname Cruise and changed her last name to Noelle. Suri Cruise has legally changed her last name to Noelle. (Getty Images via AFP)

Why did Suri Cruise drop her father's name? Suri first made headlines for not using her father's surname when she skipped it in the ceremony pamphlet of her graduation from LaGuardia High School in June 2024. At the time, a source told Page Six that Suri was "showing praise for her mother" by using Noelle Holmes' middle name.

The source added that the then-teen wanted to "avoid the paparazzi," establish her "own identity" and “start fresh at college.”

However, according to People, Cruise's limited time with Suri after his 2012 divorce from Holmes had also come under scrutiny earlier. In a 2013 deposition tied to his lawsuit against Bauer Publishing, Cruise admitted he didn't see Suri who was then 7 and half, in person for over 100 days.

During the same deposition, Cruise revealed Suri was no longer practicing Scientology. When asked if Holmes left him to "protect" Suri from the religion, he said, "I find that question offensive. There is no need to protect my daughter from my religion," though he admitted it was "one of the assertions" behind the divorce.