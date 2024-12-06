Five interesting facts about Tom Cruise's 18-year-old millionaire daughter Suri Cruise
Suri Cruise has reportedly accessed a trust fund established by Tom Cruise, ensuring her financial security as she begins college.
Suri Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has reportedly become a millionaire after gaining access to a trust fund set up by her estranged father.
The trust fund, part of her parents' divorce settlement, now ensures she receives an initial amount, with the remainder accessible in her 30s.
"She was allowed to access it when she turned 18 in April. The rest of the money will become available once she enters her 30s. The trust fund was carefully constructed so that she does not get all the money at once and becomes overwhelmed,” a source informed Daily Mail.
Five Interesting Facts on Suri Cruise
- Suri Cruise's name is unique. “Suri” reportedly means “princess” in Hebrew and “red rose” in Persian. The name sparked curiosity when it was first announced and was considered unique and symbolic.
- Suri Cruise's first public photos, which appeared in the magazine Vanity Fair, were captured by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz. The issue became one of the magazine's best-selling editions.
- Suri grew up under her mother's watch after her father, Tom Cruise, and actress Katie Holmes divorced in 2012. Her family has not confirmed reports that she had limited contact with her father since the divorce. Holmes has spoken about her efforts to give her daughter a grounded upbringing.
- Her mother's choices meant that Suri maintained a low profile across social media platforms. Raised mostly in New York City under private schooling, Suri has been shielded by her mother, Holmes, from the intense media spotlight.
- Suri is known for artistic pursuits. She reportedly took singing lessons and lent her voice to a song in Katie Holmes' 2022 film, Alone Together. She has also been spotted at charitable events supporting causes like women’s rights and children’s welfare.
