Five interesting facts about Tom Cruise's 18-year-old millionaire daughter Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has reportedly become a millionaire after gaining access to a trust fund set up by her estranged father. Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri Cruise.(@TomCruise/X, Twitter (X))

The trust fund, part of her parents' divorce settlement, now ensures she receives an initial amount, with the remainder accessible in her 30s.

"She was allowed to access it when she turned 18 in April. The rest of the money will become available once she enters her 30s. The trust fund was carefully constructed so that she does not get all the money at once and becomes overwhelmed,” a source informed Daily Mail.

Five Interesting Facts on Suri Cruise