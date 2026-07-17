The U.K. Gets Another New Leader on Monday. His First Task: Reassure the Markets.

LONDON—Britain is on the threshold of its sixth prime minister in seven years, as Andy Burnham prepares to enter Downing Street having executed an understated coup while Mayor of Manchester to become the leader of the ruling Labour Party. Andy Burnham's appointment as premier, which will be formalized by King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Monday, marks the climax of a steep ascent for a politician who until last month wasn’t even a lawmaker. (Reuters)

His appointment as premier, which will be formalized by King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Monday, marks the climax of a steep ascent for a politician who until last month wasn’t even a lawmaker. In the past few weeks Burnham, a telegenic 56-year-old, has sketched out a vague plan for how he would revive the fortunes of his beleaguered Labour Party and steady a country where growth has flatlined and an upstart anti-immigration party dominates the political conversation.

Burnham has spoken of overhauls to decentralize political power from London, shake up the tax system, nationalize utilities and ditch Britain’s winner-takes-all electoral system. However, electoral and financial reality means that the new prime minister will be forced to take a more gradual approach once in office, analysts say.

Burnham has little wiggle room to meaningfully spend or borrow more. Investors will punish any talk of lavish outlays by pushing up government borrowing costs, which are already the highest among the Group of 7 rich nations. Britain’s tax burden is at its highest since World War II and debt amounts to 94% of annual economic output. Meanwhile, the next election has to be called within three years, giving little time for his big proposed structural reforms, such as devolving power to regions, to bear economic fruit. Pushing through big cuts to welfare spending will likely trigger a revolt within the parliamentary Labour Party.

“We’ve got sluggish growth, high bond yields, bond markets are watching very closely and we don’t have a major reserve currency like the U.S.,” says Michael Saunders, an adviser at Oxford Economics, a consulting firm. Saunders doubts the policies Burnham is proposing will meaningfully bolster U.K. economic growth before the next election.

Burnham’s takeover is the latest in a series of power shifts in Britain’s increasingly frantic and fragmented politics. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was forced to announce his resignation last month after Labour recorded dire results in local elections, falling far behind anti-immigration party Reform UK, and sparking a cabinet mutiny.

Burnham, a career politician, who worked for two former Labour prime ministers before becoming a Manchester metro mayor, on Friday officially became the new leader of the Labour Party. No other candidates stood in the contest to replace Starmer so Burnham’s selection amounted to a coronation.

Labour lawmakers, who endorsed his candidacy en masse, hope that Burnham will do something Starmer failed to do: unite the progressive and working class vote. Starmer, after winning a big majority at the 2024 election, saw his electoral coalition fracture, losing both to the Green Party on the left and Reform on the right.

Much of that hope rests on the premise that Burnham is a smoother political operator and better communicator than Starmer, and able to sugar coat some of the tough choices that lie ahead. “We’ve got to give people a lift, haven’t we?” Burnham said during an interview this week with ex-England soccer star Gary Lineker. “We’ve got to give them a sense of hope and a feeling that the country is on the way back. It’s not been the best decade.”