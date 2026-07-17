Tsunami warning after Mexico earthquake? Latest updates for Guatemala, California, Washington, Alaska and El Salvador

A powerful earthquake struck off Mexico's southern Pacific coast on Friday, triggering a tsunami advisory for parts of Mexico and Guatemala and sending tremors across neighboring countries including El Salvador. The earthquake struck west-southwest of Puerto Madero, a coastal city in Chiapas, Mexico. (Unsplash/ Representational)

The earthquake was measured at magnitude 7.4 by Mexico's National Seismological Service, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported it as a magnitude 7.3 event.

The quake struck southwest of Puerto Madero, Mexico, near the coast of Chiapas, at around 7:48 am PST.

Is there a tsunami warning for California, Washington, Alaska? According to Fox 26 News, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said a tsunami was possible within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the earthquake's location near Mexico and Guatemala.

The center, however, clarified that there was no tsunami threat for other regions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Tsunami Alerts later issued a tsunami information statement, confirming that a tsunami was not expected for parts of the US and Canada, including California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska.

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In a post on X, NWS Tsunami Alerts said: “Tsunami Information Statement: M7.4 Near Coast Of Chiapas, Mexico 0749PDT Jul 17: Tsunami NOT expected; CA,OR,WA,BC, and AK.”