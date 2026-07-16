New Zealand on tsunami alert after 5.9-magnitude earthquake

New Zealand authorities on Thursday lifted the tsunami warning issued after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of the South Island, saying the threat had eased following a revised assessment of the quake. New Zealand downgrades tsunami alert after earthquake. (REUTERS)

The National Emergency Management Agency said the advisory had been downgraded from a warning after determining that the earthquake was smaller than initially estimated, news agency AFP reported.

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Authorities, who had earlier urged people in affected coastal areas to "move immediately" to higher ground, later advised residents to remain cautious of "strong and unusual currents" along the shoreline.