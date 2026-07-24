Mitch McConnell health: Republicans eyeing new law against prolonged incapacity, ‘Three strokes and you’re out'

However, it remains uncertain whether he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility outside of GWU Hospital or if he was simply moved to the rehabilitation unit within the same hospital.

After facing persistent pressure, his office finally issued a statement along with a "proof of life" photograph on July 12, which stated that he had fallen, briefly lost consciousness, and subsequently developed mild pneumonia before being moved to rehabilitation.

On June 14, Kentucky Senator McConnell was taken to George Washington University Hospital following a 911 call indicating he may have experienced a heart attack, was unconscious, and had undergone CPR.

Republicans are advocating for new legislation to address the situation of incapacitated members of Congress, as the uncertainty regarding Mitch McConnell's health continues into its sixth week.

Mitch McConnell health update: A look at Republicans' demand After 39 days since the 84-year-old senator was hospitalized and has largely been absent from public view, some within the GOP have rekindled the discussion on fixed-term limits for Congress—and perhaps a strategy to remove legislators who can no longer perform their responsibilities.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a staunch proponent of term limits, stated that the US Senate resembles an “old folks home” populated by politicians who stay in their positions long after they can serve effectively.

Also Read: Who is Mitch McConnell’s ex-wife? All on divorce with Sherrill Redmon and their children, 'I'm in a mixed marriage'

Texas Senator Ted Cruz also expressed his views on Capitol Hill, mentioning that before McConnell's recent health incident, he had proposed an amendment to the US Constitution aimed at restricting senators to two six-year terms and members of the US House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

Thomas Massie, a fellow Kentuckian of McConnell, has humorously suggested that Congress should implement a "three strokes and you're out" policy. Meanwhile, Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett has proposed an “incapacitation clause” that would enable the replacement of lawmakers who are medically unable to fulfill their responsibilities.

Currently, the US Constitution lacks a provision to address extended incapacity. “I think it needs to happen yesterday,” Burchett told independent journalist Desirée Townsend, as per Daily Beast. “It’s pathetic.”

Mitch McConnell's health history McConnell has been a member of the Senate since 1985, which positions him among the longest-serving senators in the history of the United States.

In recent years, he has experienced several falls, frequently linked to his childhood battle with polio, along with various notable incidents where he suddenly became unresponsive while addressing the audience.

However, following his hospitalization on June 14, he has been absent from numerous significant votes in the Senate, and his office has declined to provide information regarding his health, which has led to speculation about a potential cover-up.

Meanwhile, reporter Nicholas Ballasy on Thursday shared a video on X. It features McConnell's communications director, Stephanie Penn, smiling silently while disregarding his questions regarding the senator's extended absence.

Another video depicted his chief of staff, Terry Carmack, who earns $226,000 annually, also neglecting Ballasy's questions as he was pursued through the Senate hallways on Wednesday.

“Do you think he should produce more information?” the reporter inquires.

“Anything you can say, sir, about the situation? His constituents are wondering and there’s all kinds of things going around social media…”