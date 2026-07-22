Mitch McConnell vs Elaine Chao net worth: Who is richer? All we know about Kentucky Senator and his wife's wealth

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell was admitted to the hospital on June 14, leading to widespread speculation regarding his health. Earlier this month, Kentucky Governor Beshear sent a letter to McConnell’s office seeking an update on his condition and overall well-being. Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized since June 14, moving to rehabilitation as his health remains uncertain. (Mitch McConnell)

On July 12, McConnell’s office released a statement along with a photograph of the senator, indicating that he had transitioned from being a hospital patient to "a rehabilitation center where I’ll keep regaining my strength."

A representative for McConnell informed the Lantern on Tuesday that McConnell "continues to improve and we will be sure to keep you updated," subsequently referencing the statement from July 12.

Meanwhile, Scottie Ellis, a spokesperson for Beshear, said, “The governor has not received any communication whatsoever.”

Beshear said he got calls claiming ‘McConnell passed away’ In a recent interview with journalist Katie Couric, Beshear mentioned that he had received calls from unnamed agencies suggesting that “(McConnell) passed.”

Beshear lacks the authority to take any action regarding McConnell’s seat until the senator either resigns or passes away.

Also Read: Seth Meyers finds glaring flaws in Mitch McConnell's ‘proof-of-life’ photograph, quips ‘he is definitely alive’

Most states permit governors to appoint individuals to fill vacant U.S. Senate seats until the subsequent election. However, in 2024, Kentucky’s GOP-controlled General Assembly enacted a law mandating that the governor must call for a special election to fill a vacant U.S. Senate seat, allowing the elected individual to serve until the conclusion of the unexpired term.

There has been speculation that Beshear might contest the new law by appointing a successor and subsequently awaiting a court challenge, where a judge could potentially side with Beshear, asserting that the General Assembly is infringing upon the separation of powers.

Mitch McConnell health: Inside his married life amid speculations McConnell has been in the hospital for almost four weeks, with limited information regarding his health, raising increasing concerns about his condition and what his close associates, including his wife, Elaine Chao, have been informed.

McConnell and Chao were introduced by a mutual acquaintance and married in a private ceremony at the Capitol in 1993, establishing themselves as a prominent couple within the GOP.

Chao made history by becoming the first Asian American woman to hold a position in a presidential Cabinet when she was confirmed as secretary of labor in 2001, during the administration of George W. Bush. In the first term of President Donald Trump, Chao was appointed as the secretary of transportation.

Chao was the inaugural Asian-American woman to be appointed to a presidential cabinet. She previously held the position of US secretary of labor from 2001 to 2009, serving under President George W. Bush.

Chao immigrated to the US from Taiwan at the age of 8 and was raised in New York. Here's all we know about McConnell and his wife's net worth.

Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao's net worth Chao, a Taiwanese-American, has a net worth of $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. However, the combined net worth of Mitch McConnell and his wife is estimated to be around $35 million.

Elaine's father, James S. C. Chao, is a highly accomplished Chinese-American shipping magnate. He established the Foremost Group, a shipping company based in New York that operates a fleet of 33 vessels. The estimated value of Foremost is around $1.2 billion, excluding debt.

After accounting for debt and investments from China's Export-Import Bank and Taiwan's First Commercial Bank, the Chao family's ownership in Foremost is valued at approximately $600 million. Elaine's younger sister, Angela Chao, held the position of CEO at Foremost until her tragic passing in a car accident in February 2024.

Before 2007, Mitch and Elaine had a combined net worth of $3 million. In 2007, following the receipt of an inheritance estimated between $5 million and $25 million after the death of Elaine's mother, their combined net worth increased to $12.7 million. Currently, their disclosed net worth may reach as high as $35 million, according to the report.