Inside Trump's bizarre AI image spree on Truth Social: Air filter wall, oil tankers and more

US President Donald Trump recently went on a spree on Truth Social, sharing a series of images generated by artificial intelligence. The images ranged from depicting himself as the saviour of America to building a giant air filter wall with Canada in the wake of the forest fires. This is not the first time the president has shared AI-generated images, but the sheer volume of the posts on Truth Social has triggered headlines. (Truth Social)

The US president has a reputation for controversial remarks. However, now with the help of AI, Trump has expanded his remarks into generated images.

This is not the first time the president has shared AI-generated images, but the sheer volume of the posts on Truth Social has triggered headlines.

Trump goes on an AI spree Amid the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, the US president posted a series of AI-generated images, depicting Washington as "guardians of the world."

The AI-images covered a range of topics for Trump, from US forces seizing oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz to an attack on Kharg Island.

Also Read | ‘Far more than we need’: Trump on concerns over US's shrinking munition stock amid war with Iran

Three of the images shared by the US president carried the caption, "It's Our Oil Tanker Now!" and showed Trump aboard what appeared to be an Iranian tanker flying a US flag.

In a separate post, Trump shared an AI-generated image bearing the words "STRIKE ON KHARG", depicting fighter jets attacking the oil export terminal on key crude export hub.