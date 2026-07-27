Indian-origin woman shot dead in Canada; suspect arrested for first degree murder
The suspect, Sharnjeet Singh, is also believed to be of Indian descent. The suspect and the victim briefly spoke before the shooting.
A 26-year-old woman known as Navneet Kaur was reportedly shot dead in Canada's Toronto last week. While the Toronto Police and local Canadian reports didn't confirm her nationality, she is believed to be of Indian-origin.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Brampton resident Sharnjeet Singh, is also believed to be of Indian descent. The two had a brief interaction before the suspect shot Navneet.
According to Toronto Police, the incident took place at around 7:23am on July 24 at the Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard intersection. “Sharnjeet Singh, 37, of Brampton, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and and Failure to Comply with Undertaking,” the police said.
A chain of events
According to police, this was the brief chain of events of Navneet Kaur's murder:
- Navneet and Sharnjeet had a brief interaction.
- Sharnjeet shot Navneet
- Life saving measures were performed, but the victim was pronounced dead.
- The suspect fled the scene.
A detailed probe by the Ontario Provincial Police led to Sharnjeet's capture from Brampton. There are no other suspects in the case.
What witness revealed
A witness who spoke to CBC News on condition of anonymity said that the woman was seen walking east on Humberwood when a man in his 30s approached her from behind.
After he said something to her, the woman turned around and two briefly chatted before the suspect shot the woman and fled with the gun. He also said that the two didn't appear to be arguing or having an altercation before the shooting.
Meanwhile, a resident told the publication that the neighbourhood is largely peaceful. "It's really scary," he said. “I've never had this kind of problem here,” Dalbir Aulakh told CBC News.
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