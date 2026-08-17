'US discussing nuclear weapons against Iran': Marjorie Taylor Greene's new claim as tensions rise

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Sunday that the possible use of nuclear weapons against Iran is being discussed in US strategy meetings, though she did not provide evidence for the claim. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the Trump administration of ignoring US intelligence assessments about Iran’s nuclear program and following Israel’s warnings instead. (AFP) In a post on X, Greene wrote, "It’s real. I’m not speculating, I know. And it’s pure evil." Her comments came as tensions between the US and Iran remained high. Iran’s army chief, Amir Hatami, announced a $30,000 reward for anyone who kills or captures a US soldier, with the reward doubled if the act is carried out by an Iranian woman, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. What Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Greene accused the Trump administration of ignoring US intelligence assessments about Iran’s nuclear program and following Israel’s warnings instead.

She wrote, "Trump promised no more foreign wars, but may actually be the one who delivers a nuclear holocaust that would likely drag the entire world into major conflict, economic depression, and mass human suffering we’ve never seen in our lifetimes and maybe throughout history." Greene added, "People need to speak out and boldly stop this insanity. America is not untouchable. If and when that happens, everyone, and I do mean everyone, will hold ALL of those in leadership right now fully responsible for the rest of human history. Do not use nuclear weapons and stop this war NOW." Greene did not identify the officials involved in the alleged discussions or provide documents or other evidence to support her claim.