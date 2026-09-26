Caleb Flynn daughters asked heartbreaking question when they learned about affair after mom's death: ‘Why did Daddy…’
Ashley Flynn's family testified about the emotional impact on her daughters after learning of their father's affair amid his homicide allegations.
The family members of Ashley Flynn, the deceased wife of former American Idol participant Caleb Flynn, provided testimony this week regarding how the couple's daughters responded to the findings that emerged throughout the investigative process.
Ashley, 37, was fatally struck by a gunshot wound to the head during the early morning hours of February 16 while her two daughters, who were 9 and 11 years old at the time, remained in an adjacent room.
Caleb faces allegations that he committed the homicide and fabricated evidence at the scene before notifying authorities of a reported break-in at their residence in Tipp City, Ohio.
Deep Dive
As the investigation progressed, prosecutors reportedly discovered several text messages exchanged between Caleb and his extramarital partner, Alleigha Botner, a woman in her twenties employed at the same religious institution where he worked.
Ashley Flynn's sister testifies about daughters reaction
During her testimony presented earlier this week, Ashley's sister Kayla Keyt described how the children responded upon discovering the infidelity.
Keyt testified on Monday, September 21, that the girls experienced heartbreak, shock, and distress on behalf of their mother, with her account broadcast live on Court TV.
Also Read: Caleb Flynn's lover reveals cruel names they called his wife Ashley Flynn and daughters: ‘me leaving douche means….’
She noted that the children posed an emotionally charged question.
“They said, ‘She loved daddy more than anyone else in life. So why did Daddy not love her as much?’” Keyt recalled.
According to Keyt's testimony, the couple's eldest daughter expressed no surprise upon discovering that the mistress was Botner. Ashley's family has made a commitment to shield the children from learning that Caleb is considered a suspect. However, when the girls make inquiries, they learn that law enforcement has sufficient evidence incriminating their father.
Keyt emphasized their desire to preserve the children's innocence, stating, “We didn't want to burst their bubble, ever.”
Alleigha Botner appears in court
Botner testified that she started a romantic relationship with Caleb beginning in March 2024 and that she had asked Caleb to end his relationship with Ashley.
She also read out text message exchanges in which Caleb allegedly stated that he would kill Ashley if he could do so without facing legal consequences.
During the court proceedings in which Botner read these communications aloud, she disclosed that she had expressed a desire to kill Ashley herself.
Botner has not been charged with any criminal conduct.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More