Caleb Flynn trial: Did messages exchanged with Alleigha Botner reveal a motive? 5 bombshells in Ashley Flynn’s killing

The high-profile murder case involving Caleb Flynn, a former American Idol participant and Ohio-based pastor, reached a pivotal turning point this week when Alleigha Botner, his former mistress, provided testimony that became among the prosecution's most damaging revelations to date. In the high-profile murder trial of Caleb Flynn, his former mistress Alleigha Botner testified about his alarming wish for his wife's death. (X/@901Lulu)

Charges against Caleb Flynn Flynn, 40, faces charges related to the fatal shooting of his spouse, Ashley Flynn, at their residence in Tipp City, Ohio, on February 16, 2026, with allegations that he subsequently arranged the crime scene to appear as though a break-in had occurred.

He has entered a not guilty plea to charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Alleigha Botner testifies Botner's testimony during Wednesday and Thursday proceedings has emerged as a central element of the trial, with jurors being presented with information regarding the couple's 18-month romantic relationship and their exchange of more than 100,000 text messages.

Based on her testimony, Flynn consistently communicated his wish for his wife's death.

Botner expressed to the jury her current conviction that Flynn was responsible for his wife's death and stated unequivocally: “I hate him.”

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Ashley Flynn, a 37-year-old resident, was discovered dead from multiple gunshot injuries within her residence in Tipp City on February 16.

Prosecutors contend that Ashley was shot while lying in bed as their two daughters rested in another part of the residence. Law enforcement officials assert that Flynn later made efforts to fabricate the scene to resemble a break-in and robbery.

What did the text messages between Caleb Flynn and Alleigha Botner reveal? The text messages have emerged as among the prosecution's most compelling evidentiary materials, with at least five significant revelations surfacing throughout Botner's testimony.

Botner testified that she and Flynn exchanged in excess of 100,000 messages, with one report estimating the total at approximately 107,000 messages.

Among the most intensely examined communications was a text message that prosecutors allege Flynn transmitted shortly before Ashley's death. "I choose you. I'm free. Actions will come tomorrow,” he wrote. According to Botner, the message signified Flynn's intention to inform Ashley of his desire to dissolve the marriage. Jurors have additionally been presented with communications that prosecutors contend demonstrate Flynn's animosity toward his spouse. According to witness testimony, the text messages contained statements including: "I need her to die” and “I want her dead and gone.” A particularly striking instance during the trial proceedings occurred on Thursday, when Botner presented a July 2025 correspondence in which she sent a message to Flynn stating: “I want to kill her, Caleb.” Based on courtroom documentation, Flynn allegedly responded: “That makes two of us.” A particularly significant moment during the testimony occurred when prosecutors inquired about Botner's current sentiments toward Flynn. “I hate him,” Botner stated to the jury. Upon further questioning regarding her reasons, she elaborated: “Because I believe that he murdered his wife.” In a text message dated August 22, 2025, addressed to Botner, Flynn expressed that he remained awake during late evening hours deliberating methods to kill his spouse.

“All I want is you. I’m sorry I’ve hurt you. I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally thinking of ways to kill her and not go to jail,” Flynn mentioned. “Even though you have said if she was gone, you wouldn’t want me.”

“I’m sorry, Alleigha, for this all. Gosh, I’m sorry,” Flynn continued. “I hate every second of this life I have to live.”