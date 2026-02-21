Ashley Flynn case: Husband Caleb questions murder charge after shooting; ‘it is disturbing’

A former America Idol contestant, Caleb Flynn has been accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, a well-known Tipp City volleyball coach and substitute teacher and making it look like a home invasion. Caleb Flynn has been charged with his wife, Ashley's murder (X)

Caleb Flynn charged in his wife’s death Caleb Flynn who is 39 was arrested Thursday evening. He is charged with one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence in Miami County Municipal Court. His bond was set at $2 million during his arraignment Friday morning at the Miami County Jail.

Ashley Flynn who was 37 was found shot to death early Monday morning after police responded around 2:30AM to a report of a burglary in progress at the couple’s home in the 900 block of Cunningham Court. Police initially said there were signs of forced entry.

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said Ashley Flynn had been shot twice and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Attorney challenges the ‘thoroughness’ of the investigation. According to The Dayton Daily News, Flynn is being represented by L. Patrick Mulligan of the Dayton law firm Moermond and Mulligan.

“It’s disturbing the speed at which this occurred,” Mulligan said. “I question the thoroughness” of the investigation.

The Tipp City Police Department described the case as a “complex case” and said throughout the week that it would conduct “the most thorough investigation possible.” The department led the investigation with help from the FBI, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mulligan also called the $2 million bond unnecessarily high and said he plans to request a reduction.

“It denies him the opportunity to be at the funeral for his wife, which is an unspeakable tragedy,” Mulligan said.

What happened that night In the early hours of Monday morning, around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Flynn family home on Cunningham Court in Tipp City. According to court documents cited by Yahoo News, Caleb Flynn called 911 and told dispatchers his wife had been shot and was unresponsive. He also said he was unsure whether an intruder was still inside the house.

When officers arrived, they found the side door to the garage open. Inside the master bedroom, Ashley Flynn, 37, was discovered in bed with a gunshot wound to the head. She had been shot twice and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two shell casings were located on the floor near the foot of the bed.

Investigators also noted details inside the garage. The center console of a 2024 Ford pickup, where Caleb Flynn told police he kept his handgun, was found open. Court records stated that the side garage door had a large refrigerator placed in front of it that “would've had to be pushed to open the door.” The criminal complaint further alleged that officers were led astray “by the staging of the crime scene.”