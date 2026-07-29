Did Trump fall asleep at Lindsey Graham's funeral? Viral video sparks online frenzy; WH breaks silence

President Donald Trump is facing online attention after a viral video in which he is appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open during Lindsey Graham's funeral, leading to a spark a wave of reactions on social media. Donald Trump appeared to doze off during Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral at Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump seen dozing off during funeral The 80-year-old president joined several US officials and foreign dignitaries at the Tuesday funeral service for the late South Carolina senator at Washington National Cathedral. Graham, an influential Republican and foreign policy hawk, died unexpectedly earlier this month of an aortic rupture.

Seated in the front row of the packed cathedral, Trump appeared at times to be on the verge of nodding off, according to video footage. Trump was also seen eating a Tic Tac during the funeral and passing one to JD Vance, who was seated beside him.

Also Read: Who is Ryder Williams? Heroic teen lifeguard earns White House invite from Trump after saving child

How did people react? Social media users were quick to react.

“Yes everyone, this is the man that holds the nuclear codes. Let that sink in,” one X user wrote.

One reaction was, “Leader of the free world, ladies and gentlemen.”

Someone wrote, “No problem, sleeping dogs don't bite.”

“Bro took 'rest in peace' a little too literally,” wrote another.

While one person wrote, “Maybe he is saying his prayers."

Here is the viral video: