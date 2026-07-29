Who is Ruby Rippey's husband, Ryan Gibney? Her family in focus amid Gavin Newsom affair row

Ruby Rippey, a former aide of California governor Gavin Newsom, has reignited the row over her affair with Newsom back from 2006 after opening up about it Tuesday, July 28 in an opinion piece for Vanity Fair. Ruby Rippey with her second husband, Ryan Gibney. (Ruby Rippey on Instagram)

The affair took place when Gavin Newsom was the Mayor of San Francisco (2004 to 2011) and Ruby Rippey was working as his appointment secretary. Newsom, who was single then, acknowledged the affair in a press conference shortly after it broke in the media as a scandal in January 2007.

However, at the time, only Gavin Newsom's side was presented, with no word from Ruby Rippey. Rippey, notably, was married to Alex Tourk, Gavin Newsom's campaign secretary, at the time of the affair. She has since separated from Tourk and his now married to Ryan Gibney, her second husband.

The Newsom affair scandal is back in the news after nearly two decades because of Ruby Rippey's opinion piece, which is also the first time she has opened up about the scandal. And along with her account on Vanity Fair, interest has subsequently risen in her current relationship status and family.

Also read: Gavin Newsom breaks silence on affair scandal as Ruby Rippey makes new revelation in explosive detail

When Did Ruby Rippey Separate From Alex Tourk? Ruby Rippey had been largely away from the public eye ever since the interest in her affair with Gavin Newsom died down. As a result, details of her separation from Alex Tourk and marriage to Ryan Gibney are unclear.

Based on the timeline of Ruby Rippey's affair with Newsom and its subsequent explosion in the media, it seems Tourk and Ruby Rippey separated sometime around 2007-2008.

Rippey entered rehab in May 2006 after resigning from the San Francisco City Hall, she revealed in the Vanity Fair essay. She added that she confessed about the affair to Tourk in an email on January 13, 2007, after which Tourk "moved out for a few weeks." An exact date of their separation is not in the public domain.

She and Alex Tourk have a son. Reports from 2005 document the son to be 1-year-old in 2005, which suggests he would be 20 or 21 in 2026. An April 2024 post from her Instagram account documents her son with Ryan Gibney over a 9-year period.

Also read: Gavin Newsom net worth: How wealthy is the California governor accusing Donald Trump of targeting him?

Who is Ryan Gibney And When Did He Marry Ruby Rippey? Ruby Rippey's Instagram account reveals that she and her current husband, Ryan Gibney, have been married since at least 2017. In an Instagram post from 30 August 2017 with Gibney, she captioned, "My darling husband."

Ryan Gibney is a corporate executive, his LinkedIn account reveals. He is currently the Group Vice President at Fullsteam, an Auburn, Alabama-based software company. Records on his LinkedIn account reveal that he has extensive work experience in the software industry, having worked for years at Tiatros, Salesforce, Twilli, among others.