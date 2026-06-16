Gavin Newsom net worth: How wealthy is the California governor accusing Donald Trump of targeting him?

California Governor Gavin Newsom is back in the headlines after accusing President Donald Trump of using the Justice Department to investigate him and his family for political reasons. As the public fight between the two leaders grows, attention to Newsom’s wealth, salary, and how he built his fortune before entering politics has come into the spotlight. Today, the governor has a fortune tied to years of business, with much of the family’s wealth linked to investments and his wife Jennifer Siebel’s family background. California Governor Gavin Newsom gives remarks at the Center for American Progress Ideas Conference at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon (REUTERS)

Gavin Newsom’s net worth in 2026 According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gavin Newsom has an estimated net worth of $30 million. While he has spent most of his public life in politics, a large part of his wealth comes from business ventures he helped start before becoming mayor of San Francisco.

In 1991, Newsom and a group of investors launched PlumpJack Associates. The business later expanded into wineries, restaurants, hotels, and retail stores. Over the years, the company grew into a successful operation with hundreds of employees.

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When Newsom became mayor of San Francisco in 2004, he sold his ownership stakes in his local businesses to avoid conflicts of interest. His family wealth is also connected to his wife, documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel. Her father, Ken Siebel, is a successful investment manager and real estate investor.

Gavin Newsom salary as California governor As governor of California, Gavin Newsom earns a state salary. The governor’s annual salary is about $242,000, making it one of the higher gubernatorial salaries in the United States.

However, that salary represents only a small part of Newsom’s overall financial position. His business success, investments, and family assets contribute far more to his estimated wealth than his government paycheck.

Before becoming governor in 2019, Newsom also served as San Francisco mayor and later as California’s lieutenant governor, building a political career that spans nearly three decades.

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