Who is Gavin Newsom's wife? Meet Jennifer Siebel Newsom as governor claims Trump directed DOJ probe

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday accused President Donald Trump of directing the Department of Justice to investigate him and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. California Governor Gavin Newsom says he and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, have become targets of a federal investigation. (Jennifer Siebel Newsom Instagram)

The allegation has placed renewed attention on Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a prominent filmmaker and advocate who has served as California's First Partner since 2019.

In a video posted on X, Newsom claimed that he and his wife are on what he described as Trump's "hit list." The governor alleged that federal authorities were searching for wrongdoing despite not identifying a specific crime.

"Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump's hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us," Newsom wrote. "They have not found a crime they are simply trying to find one."

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Who is Jennifer Siebel Newsom? Jennifer Siebel Newsom is an American documentary filmmaker, actress and gender-equity advocate. She has spent much of her public career focusing on issues related to women's representation in media, workplace equality and social justice.

Siebel Newsom, who was born in San Francisco, attended Stanford University before going on to work in production, acting, and documentary filmmaking. Later, she established The Representation Project, a charity that investigates how media stereotypes affect society.

Her best-known documentary films include Miss Representation, The Mask You Live In, The Great American Lie and Fair Play.

Siebel Newsom changed her position name from "First Lady" to "First Partner" after Newsom was elected governor of California in 2018. She said that the title could be used regardless of gender and more accurately represented an equal partnership.

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How did Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom meet? The actress and producer first met the California politician in 2006, just after his divorce from Kimberly Guilfoyle was finalized.

According to People Magazine, during a gala in San Francisco, when Gavin was mayor, a mutual acquaintance arranged a blind date for the couple.

The couple got married after two years in 2008.

The couple has had four children since then. Jennifer assumed responsibility as California's first partner after Gavin was elected governor in 2018.

Building on her work as First Partner, Jennifer co-founded the California Partners' Project (CPP), a nonprofit organization that works to advance child welfare and gender equality. Additionally, Jennifer served on the bipartisan national Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission.

Jennifer also co-chairs the Governor's Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being, the California Farm to School Working Group, and the California Volunteers Commission.