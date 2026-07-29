Is Reddit's server down? Thousands report app not working amid widespread issues

Thousands of Reddit users are reporting Tuesday afternoon that the social media platform is not working for them. On Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users reports, more than 15,000 Reddit users are reporting problems with accessing the platform. As of this writing, there are close to 29,000 users reporting on Down Detector that Reddit is not working for them. Representational. (Unsplash)

The data on Down Detector showed that 80% of the Reddit users who reported problems on Tuesday afternoon complained that their app was not working. 9% complained that their feed or timeline was not loading, while 7% complained of server connection problems.

The graph of reported Reddit outages on Down Detector shows that the outage started around 4:15pm EDT and straightaway jumped to close to 29,000 reports within 15 minutes. As this writing, between 25,000 and 3000 users are reporting issues with Reddit, the graph shows.