Is Reddit's server down? Thousands report app not working amid widespread issues
Thousands of Reddit users reported outages Tuesday, with DownDetector showing nearly 29,000 reports of issues accessing the social media platform.
Thousands of Reddit users are reporting Tuesday afternoon that the social media platform is not working for them. On Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users reports, more than 15,000 Reddit users are reporting problems with accessing the platform. As of this writing, there are close to 29,000 users reporting on Down Detector that Reddit is not working for them.
The data on Down Detector showed that 80% of the Reddit users who reported problems on Tuesday afternoon complained that their app was not working. 9% complained that their feed or timeline was not loading, while 7% complained of server connection problems.
The graph of reported Reddit outages on Down Detector shows that the outage started around 4:15pm EDT and straightaway jumped to close to 29,000 reports within 15 minutes. As this writing, between 25,000 and 3000 users are reporting issues with Reddit, the graph shows.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More