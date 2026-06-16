Was Daniel Cormier’s X account really hacked? Eric Trump clears the air on DMs after backlash

The confusion started when a post appeared on Daniel Cormier ’s X account showing screenshots of alleged messages from Eric Trump. In the screenshots, the account appearing as Trump asked whether any fighters were injured and whether any UFC Freedom 250 fights were “rigged.”

Soon after, both men denied the messages were real, while unusual crypto-related posts appeared on Cormier’s account, leading to more questions about what actually happened.

Daniel Cormier claimed his X account may have been hacked after a strange social media controversy involving Eric Trump created confusion ahead of UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn. Screenshots that appeared to show direct messages between Cormier and Trump were posted and then deleted from Cormier’s X account.

One message also mentioned the Diego Lopes fight. The post included a statement that said Cormier would not stay silent about behavior that could hurt the sport’s integrity. The tweet was deleted shortly after it appeared.

Eric Trump quickly rejected the screenshots. He wrote that the images were “completely fake” and said he had never contacted Cormier.Trump also described the situation as “scary” and suggested the images were AI-generated.

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Daniel Cormier says account was hacked After the screenshots spread online, Daniel Cormier responded publicly. In videos shared online, the UFC Hall of Famer said the messages were not real and questioned why people believed them. He said, “Not real, I can’t believe you guys believed that.” Cormier also added, “I got hacked or something.” Later, he posted another message asking, “Are people really this dumb?”

The situation became even stranger when Cormier’s account began posting messages linked to cryptocurrency promotions. Reports noted that the crypto-related activity appeared after the deleted screenshots surfaced, adding weight to the idea that someone may have gained access to the account.

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Right now, there is no public evidence proving the screenshots were genuine. What is known is that the post appeared on Cormier’s account, was removed, Eric Trump denied the messages, and Cormier later said he had been hacked or that something unusual had happened with his account.