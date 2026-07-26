Sara Duffey's friend reveals what she said about husband days before murder, ‘Don’t think he would ever really hurt me’

A friend of Oklahoma influencer Sara Duffey has remembered her in a Facebook post after her murder, revealing that Sara had said weeks ago that she did not think her husband would hurt her. Sara was shot dead by her estranged husband Jeremiah Shawn Duffey in a murder-suicide Thursday night, July 23. Sara Duffey's friend reveals what she said about husband days before murder (Sara Gilson/Facebook)

Shawn killed Sara and then turned the gun on himself days after she claimed on social media that he was a pedophile.

Sara’s friend, Bekki Rainer Tilley, shared details in a Facebook post about a conversation the two of them had a week ago. She called Sara her “beautiful precious friend”.

“Just yesterday she was texting funny meme’s, just yesterday! Today I woke up to find her life was taken by a MONSTER. How is this real life?!? You started doing my hair 20 yearsss ago!” Tilley wrote on Facebook.

Tilley said that just a week ago, the two of them sat together and discussed “our lives and God.”

Also Read | Who was Sara Duffey? Oklahoma influencer shot dead by husband in murder-suicide weeks after she filed protective order

“I asked her if she needed protection from that freak, and she said “I don’t think he would ever really hurt me”. …. and he did. His life was ruined so he wanted to take her innocent precious life too. I hope he is exactly where he belongs,” she wrote.

“We both discussed how we were so ready for the rapture because we were tired of this world and ready to be with Jesus every day. She LOVED Jesus. She loved her babies and Jesus. She was the MOST loyal girls girl. She told me everything every time, and always told me how beautiful I was and how I deserved the world.…but she deserved the world. She was the most loving and most beautiful woman inside and out. She was always thinking about other people,” Tilley continued.