What is Stand In Peace for Lindsay? Clancy supporters to hold rallies across US and as far as the Netherlands

Advocates for Lindsay Clancy are scheduled to gather on Thursday morning at the courthouse where the Massachusetts mother's murder trial is taking place, as well as at various locations throughout the United States and even in the Netherlands, as per CT Insider. The trial of Lindsay Clancy, charged with murdering her three children, has entered its fourth week. (AP Photo) The 36-year-old woman from Connecticut is charged with the murder of her three children, whom she allegedly strangled in the basement of their family residence in 2023. Her legal representatives and advocates assert that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis during the time of the tragic events. This uncommon condition affects approximately 1 to 2 mothers of newborns per 1,000 births. Those afflicted may endure symptoms such as paranoia, delusions, and a disconnection from reality, among others.

Deep Dive What is the purpose of the Stand In Peace rallies for Lindsay Clancy? How has the GoFundMe campaign for Lindsay Clancy's parents been received? Why are supporters casting spells and wearing T-shirts for Lindsay Clancy?

What is Stand In Peace for Lindsay? Know when will protest take place A major demonstration is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. on Thursday at Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, as per by a flyer that has been shared on social media. The flyer featured what seemed to be an AI-generated image of women dressed in pink, holding hands outside a courthouse. "We stand in silence, united hand in hand, wearing pink, to show Lindsay Clancy the peaceful support she deserved," reads a website Stand In Peace for Lindsay. Flyers that resemble each other have been distributed online, advertising rallies in locations such as New York City, Phoenix, Arizona, Fort Worth, Texas, and the Netherlands, among others. However, there seems to be no rally scheduled in Connecticut. These flyers urge supporters who are unable to participate in a local event to arrange gatherings simultaneously in their respective cities. The trial has now entered its fourth week of testimony.