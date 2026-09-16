Los Angeles helicopter crash update: NBC News chopper goes down near Chatsworth SUV-Metro bus crash site; scary visuals

At least three people were killed after a helicopter crashed in Los Angeles, California on September 15. The incident took place near the crash site in Chatsworth where an SUV ploughed into a Metro bus, killing at least two. NBC Los Angeles confirmed that their news helicopter crashed during a live shot of the Chatsworth accident.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also confirmed the news of the crash. They wrote "Chatsworth AIRCRAFT CRASH/ CRASH IMMINENT 9151 N Mason Avenue. The incident took place around 7pm between two commercials buildings at 9151 N. Mason Avenue as per reports.

NBC also reported they were having trouble reaching the pilot and people onboard the helicopter. While three died, one person was moved to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

How did the helicopter crash? As per CBS News, the helicopter seemed to have landed on top of two shipping containers and many vehicles parked in the area. Notably, several choppers were flying over the Chatsworth SUV-Metro bus crash site when the incident took place.

The flames from the chopper crash was reportedly threatening four vehicles nearby. KTLA reported that at least one person has been pulled from the wreckage, as per preliminary information. The total number of injured people is not known and a cause for the chopper crash is not known either.

An update from CBS News noted that the fire was extinguished and a canopy was erected over one body. The crash is being investigated by the FAA and NTSB.

LA helicopter crash: Scary visuals Several scary visuals on social media showed the helicopter crash near the Chatsworth site.

One person wrote “Okay I just saw crazy helicopter activity over DTLA all headed toward the valley and it turns out we just NOW simultaneously had two horrific accidents both reportedly in Chatsworth. A metro bus just collided with an SUV in Chatsworth with multiple injuries and deaths. They’re saying they’re trying to get an elderly woman off the bus still. AND ALSO in Chatsworth a HELICOPTER just crashed and burst into flames. It may have been a media helicopter covering the bus crash we don’t know yet. Please PRAY for all involved this is breaking news and we don’t have much information yet.”