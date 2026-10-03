Flying ban in Oman, spent time in Syria, held ‘radical views’: What we know about flydubai co-pilot

Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was flying from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with 180 people on board. About two hours into the flight, while the aircraft was flying over Saudi Arabia at an altitude of around 33,000 to 34,000 feet, the co-pilot attacked and stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar.

While Saudi's Al Arabiya identified the co-pilot as Hamam Al-Hammami, there is no official confirmation on the name yet. The United Arab Emirates ( UAE) has maintained radio silence on his identity, and the details about the co-pilot have not been independently verified by HT.

Two days after the Flydubai incident jolted the aviation world, there is still no official word on who was the attacker and what led to the mid-air emergency on a Tel Aviv-bound flight . While a regional investigation is underway, reports have now raised fresh questions about the Omani co-pilot, including his alleged past links to Syria and concerns over extremist views.

How did passengers assist during the Flydubai cockpit incident?

How did passengers assist during the Flydubai cockpit incident?

Why was Hamam Al-Hammami banned from flying in Oman?

Why was Hamam Al-Hammami banned from flying in Oman?

What actions led to the co-pilot's attack on the Flydubai flight?

What actions led to the co-pilot's attack on the Flydubai flight?

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door. Passengers and crew members then entered the cockpit and helped restrain the co-pilot.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted and made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia.

All passengers and crew survived the incident.

Machchhar has since received praise from leaders in India and Israel for his actions during the incident.