Cornell 7 case timeline: From 2024 Chi Phi allegations and Jane Doe lawsuit to Letitia James' special prosecutor takeover

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten had earlier declined to bring criminal charges but later reopened the investigation.

The student, identified as Jane Doe, says she was drugged and sexually assaulted by several men at the Chi Phi fraternity house. She filed a civil lawsuit in September 2026, bringing renewed attention to the case.

The investigation into a 2024 alleged sexual assault involving a former Cornell University student has taken a new turn after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor.

How did New York Governor Kathy Hochul respond to the handling of the Cornell case?

How did New York Governor Kathy Hochul respond to the handling of the Cornell case?

Why did the investigation into the Cornell sexual assault case reopen in September 2026?

Why did the investigation into the Cornell sexual assault case reopen in September 2026?

What allegations did Jane Doe make against the Chi Phi fraternity members?

What allegations did Jane Doe make against the Chi Phi fraternity members?

Jane Doe was 20 when she attended a party at the Chi Phi fraternity house in Ithaca, New York, in October 2024. According to her lawsuit, she had been drinking before arriving and continued drinking at the house.

She alleges that she was given drugs, including ketamine, and later became unable to properly consent. She says several fraternity members sexually assaulted her.

Documents from Cornell University's later internal investigation show that the university reviewed the incident through a series of interviews and hearings.

November 2024: Jane Doe reports the incident to Cornell police On November 8, 2024, Jane Doe reported the incident to Cornell University Police. The university placed the Chi Phi chapter under temporary suspension the same day and also temporarily suspended several students.

Six days later, on November 14, Jane Doe gave a formal statement to campus police. The case was then sent to the Tompkins County District Attorney's Office for review.

Prosecutors did not bring criminal charges at that time.

Cornell later said the fraternity was closed in 2024 and remained barred from campus. Chi Phi also said the accused members were removed from the Cornell chapter.

Also Read: What did ‘Cornell 7' tell police? Chi Phi members gave different accounts of night, ‘normal in the medieval times’

Cornell's 2025 investigation included 50 interviews Cornell began a Title IX investigation in January 2025 after Jane Doe filed a formal complaint.

Between May 2 and May 29, the university held at least 12 hearings and interviewed 32 witnesses, according to documents obtained by ABC News.

During one hearing, Jane Doe described how she felt during the incident, saying: "I felt like bait," and "I felt like lions around me. It just was a totally debilitating place to be in."

The investigation examined the accounts of Jane Doe, the accused men and other witnesses.

September 2026: Jane Doe files civil lawsuit On September 16, 2026, Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit against Cornell University, the Chi Phi chapter, her sorority and seven men she accused of assaulting her.

The lawsuit brought the 2024 incident back into public attention and led to renewed questions about how Cornell police and prosecutors handled the original report.

On September 27, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said he was reopening the investigation after speaking with Jane Doe and her lawyer. He also released a summary of her original police statement and said it differed from the allegations made later in her lawsuit.

Also Read: ‘Cornell 7’ update: Why Jane Doe's statement has become contentious after Sunny Hostin's remarks

September 29: Kathy Hochul calls for an outside investigation New York Gov. Kathy Hochul then called for an outside review of Cornell's handling of the case and its campus culture.

Cornell said it agreed to an independent investigation into its response.

The case also drew attention to questions about how New York law treats sexual assault allegations involving people who voluntarily consumed alcohol or drugs.

October 1: Letitia James takes over as special prosecutor On October 1, Hochul announced that she had signed an executive order appointing New York Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor.

Hochul said newly released information had raised serious questions about the earlier investigation and the decision not to prosecute.

"Newly released information continues to raise serious questions about the investigation conducted by the Cornell Police Department and the decision by the Tompkins County District Attorney not to prosecute an alleged sexual assault on Cornell University's campus," Hochul said.

James said her office would handle the case based on the facts and law. "The Governor has entrusted my office with this investigation, and we do not take that responsibility lightly," she said.

The criminal investigation is now under James' office, which will determine what further action is supported by the evidence.