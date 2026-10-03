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Shooting near UC Berkeley: 2 people shot dead on Panoramic Way in Oakland

At least two people were shot and killed at a home near UC Berkeley’s campus on Friday. The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Panoramic Way in Oakland.

Updated on: Oct 3, 2026, 01:32:38 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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At least two people were shot and killed at a home near UC Berkeley’s campus on Friday morning. The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Panoramic Way in Oakland, an area located above the campus.

Shooting near UC Berkeley’s campus has left two people dead. (Unsplash)
Shooting near UC Berkeley’s campus has left two people dead. (Unsplash)
  • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More

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Home/World News/Us News/Shooting Near UC Berkeley: 2 People Shot Dead On Panoramic Way In Oakland
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