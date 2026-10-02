Did Cornell frat brother apologize to Jane Doe after alleged rape? Stunning details out
A Cornell fraternity member accused in Jane Doe’s assault expressed remorse via text, apologizing for the incident.
A Cornell fraternity member implicated in the alleged assault of Jane Doe subsequently demonstrated apparent contrition, sending her a text message which he stated, “I just wanted to apologize for how things went down the other night,” as per ABC News.
Jane Doe replied, “At the end of the day non [sic] of the sexual stuff was illegal and honestly I really liked being with u,” as per the report.
Investigation reopened after Jane Doe files lawsuit against Cornell over alleged assault
Approximately two weeks later, Jane Doe's perspective shifted, as evidenced by their text correspondence: "Let's be clear that 90% of what happened that night was not consensual," Jane Doe stated. "All i remember after that was you giving me ket[amine]."
Deep Dive
She expressed that it left her feeling "like a sex doll/worker."
Shortly following these text exchanges, Jane Doe filed a report with campus police. The authorities documented her first complaint: “A female undergraduate student reported that she was recently raped by 8-10 men at the Chi Phi fraternity house,” according to ABC News.
The extensive confidential investigative report prepared by Cornell and reviewed by ABC News contained these newly disclosed particulars.
Also Read: What did ‘Cornell 7' tell police? Chi Phi members gave different accounts of night
New footage of ‘fraternity house bedroom’ obtained
A new acquired footage from the investigation depicts the fraternity house bedroom where Jane Doe claimed she was gangraped. Following Cornell University's suspension of the Chi Phi chapter, the room remained filled with “garbage, leftover meals, and discarded furniture.”
The bedroom floor features a composite photograph depicting all members of a sorority class, alongside a fentanyl testing kit, and numerous scattered beer cans and liquor bottles.
Cornell ‘rape’ case update
The alleged victim in the sexual assault case has initiated legal proceedings against seven Cornell University students and the institution itself.
According to Cornell President Michael I. Kotlikoff's statement issued on September 29, the disciplinary outcomes for the accused people were as follows: two were dismissed from the university, two received suspensions lasting a minimum of two semesters, one had completed their degree prior to any disciplinary action being imposed, and two were determined to have no responsibility for sexual misconduct allegations. No arrests were made in connection with the case.
Two of the men facing accusations have formally rejected responsibility through their legal representatives. The remaining accused parties have refrained from issuing public statements.
The district attorney of Tompkins County, New York, who had determined that charges would not be pursued made a public announcement last month regarding his decision to reinitiate the investigation following the filing of the lawsuit. Subsequently, on Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul designated Attorney General Letitia James to serve as a special prosecutor, thereby replacing Van Houten in response to widespread criticism concerning the manner in which the case was managed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More