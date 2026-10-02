Who is Eric Weinberg? Scrubs writer rape trial begins in LA; 8 women to testify as explicit photos take center stage
Screenwriter Eric Weinberg faces trial for rape and sexual assault charges, with eight women set to testify that he misrepresented himself to lure them.
Eric Weinberg, the screenwriter and producer behind the television comedies Scrubs, Californication, and Anger Management, commenced trial proceedings for rape charges on Thursday.
According to Variety, eight women are prepared to present testimony against Weinberg.
Eric Weinberg faces 23 counts of sexual assault
These witnesses are anticipated to inform the jury that the 66-year-old writer misrepresented himself as an amateur photographer to attract women to his residence in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, where he allegedly perpetrated sexual assaults.
Weinberg faces 23 counts of rape and sexual assault. The trial is projected to extend for approximately eight weeks.
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‘women were never safe,’ says LA County DA
Attorneys from the LA County Deputy District Attorney's Office presented opening statements to the jury, characterizing the defendant as someone who deliberately cultivated an image of being a trustworthy, accomplished family man.
“In reality, the women were never safe,” prosecutor Ariel Anson stated.
Weinberg's defense counsel responded by acknowledging that jurors may perceive a “creep factor” in the testimony they will encounter regarding the defendant, but argued that such perception does not constitute criminal conduct.
The jurors tasked with deciding Weinberg's case were presented with explicit photographs of his accusers, which prosecutors submitted as evidence documenting the alleged assaults.
Eric Weinberg: Here's what Defense counsel claims
Defense counsel Philip Cohen contends that the photographic evidence from 2014 through 2019 demonstrates no visible signs of apprehension among the depicted women. According to the defense, certain accusers appear to be smiling in these images.
Weinberg's legal representatives claim that his former spouse collaborated with select accusers to pursue retaliatory action against him through both criminal and civil legal proceedings.
Forensic psychologist Barbara Ziv is anticipated to inform the jury that Weinberg's accusers may have refrained from physical resistance or vocalization because they prioritized safely extricating themselves from the situation and minimizing additional injury.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More